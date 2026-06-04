Top Broncos of 2026 | No. 23: WR Troy Franklin | Facing New Competition

The Denver Broncos upgraded their wide receiver room this offseason by acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade . It was a blockbuster move that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and thrilled Broncos Country.

Perhaps not everyone in Denver was excited about the Waddle trade, as it pushed every Broncos receiver not named Courtland Sutton down the depth chart. The receiver arguably most impacted by Waddle's arrival is Troy Franklin, who checks in at No. 23 on our list of the top 25 Broncos of 2026 .

Let's break down Franklin's 2026 outlook, starting with his resume.

Background

Franklin was a 2024 fourth-round pick, arriving as part of the Bo Nix draft class. That was fitting, as Franklin served as Nix's top passing target for two years at Oregon.

As a rookie, despite his draft pedigree, Franklin found himself below fellow rookie Devaughn Vele, who was the team's seventh-round pick that year. Vele started more games, but Frankin was very much a part of the offense.

Aside from the traditional trial-and-error learning curve, Franklin's biggest obstacle as a rookie was his hands. He had too many drops and as a receiver with speed, struggled at times to track the ball over his shoulder.

Still, Franklin finished his rookie year with six starts, catching 28 of his 53 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos traded Vele in the summer of 2025, opening the door for more playing time for Franklin. Assuming the No. 2 receiver role, Franklin showed some strong signs of progress and development, especially with his hands and ball-tracking, though he still had a few drops.

What are your stat predictions for Troy Franklin this season? pic.twitter.com/YYvmVkBLJv — Wood🤙🏽 (@bruhonco) June 3, 2026

Franklin made a few big plays in some key games, and continued to build on the well-established chemistry he had with Nix. Franklin finished Year 2 as Denver's second-leading receiver, catching 65 of his 104 targets for 709 yards and six touchdowns.

That's solid No. 2 receiver production, and while it was especially encouraging as a second-year player, the Broncos want more from the position. Waddle's game-breaking speed and explosiveness give the Broncos' offense a dangerous and threatening component that it was lacking the past two seasons.

Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. | Scott Stuart / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After the Waddle deal, there was much speculation about the possibility of the Broncos trading Franklin, perhaps even during the 2026 NFL draft. There were no solid reports on the subject, but the draft came and went, and no deal materialized.

For now, it seems, Franklin is part of the Broncos' offensive picture. But Vele, let's not forget, wasn't traded until late August of last year.

Do I expect a Franklin trade? No. But it could depend on how well Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr. look in training camp this summer.

Outlook

Franklin has to be viewed as the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 3 receiver job in Denver, which still comes with plenty of snaps and targets. Franklin is unlikely to exceed 100 targets again this season, but as the projected third guy, he's going to have to make the most of his opportunities when the ball does go his way.

It's fair to project Franklin finishing with 30 or so receptions for 350-450 yards. It could be more, depending on whether Nix takes flight in his third year with new offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays.

At 23 years old, Franklin still has everything in front of him. And he is valuable, especially to the Broncos because of his connection to Nix.

Romeo Doubs proved this offseason that capable No. 2 receivers in the 700-yard range are quite coveted around the NFL. Doubs got a four-year, $68 million deal from the New England Patriots after producing 724 yards and six touchdowns last season in Green Bay.

The Takeaway

Again, if the Broncos' offense takes flight this season, everyone is going to be well-fed, and that includes Franklin. Entering his third year, he's taking a step back on the depth chart, but he's still in an enviable spot playing with an ascending quarterback on a team that has legit Super Bowl aspirations.

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