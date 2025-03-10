Broncos Re-Sign Valuable OT to Bolster Depth
The Denver Broncos have now re-signed four of their pending free agents. With the legal tampering window opening up on Monday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Broncos have re-signed offensive tackle Matt Peart to a two-year deal.
"Per source OT Matt Peart re-signs with Broncos on 2-year deal," Klis posted on X.
The 27-year-old Peart originally joined the Broncos last year and went on to appear in all 17 games, serving as the team's swing tackle. He also made huge contributions on special teams, especially helping to fix the Broncos' issues on the left side of the field-goal unit.
Originally a New York Giants third-round draft pick out of UCONN, he's appeared in 60 career games with nine starts. The Broncos have their starting tackle duo locked in for the foreseeable future, with Garett Bolles on the left and Mike McGlinchey on the right.
Alex Palczewski helps round out the offensive tackle room, alongside Peart. But Peart has a lot more experience than Palczewski and can play on the left side if anything were to befall Bolles.
The Broncos took care of some housekeeping by bringing Peart back. The team is also rumored to be involved in multiple outside free-agent deals, and you can follow that with our Broncos free agency tracker.
