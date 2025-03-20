Accurate Mockster Predicts Speed Demon Weapon to Broncos at Pick 20
The NFL free agency period has all but ended. While there are still some roster filler moves and trades that have yet to occur, a majority of the big shakers and movers have already found new homes.
With the talent pool in free agency dried up, the league now turns its eyes to the end of April and the 2025 NFL draft. There is still ample time between now and when the Tennessee Titans (or if another team trades up to No. 1 overall) are officially on the clock, but the content machine that is football media continues on.
Recently, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt released his post-free agency mock draft. After continuously mocking Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos at No. 12 last season, Klatt’s connection with college football gives him a different perspective on players and value than others covering the draft.
Prior to free agency, Klatt had pegged Michigan tight end Colston Loveland as the ideal fit for Denver, but after signing Evan Engram to fill in Sean Payton's fabled “joker” role, the analyst has the Broncos going a different direction this time around, taking Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden to the room. Klatt went with the Texas wideout as opposed to North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, whom Klatt notably doesn’t have selected at all in his mock draft.
“I just don't know if this is the spot for the running back. In particular, a running back that can catch it really well out of the backfield. Think of all the great offenses that Sean Payton has had over the years, and they've always had a back that can hurt you running the football and catching it out of the backfield," Klatt said. "It's something in his schematics. He has this thing called the jerk route, and if he's got a back that can run the jerk route really well, then watch out, and Bo Nix will have something. Now, I think this is too high because the bulk of the running backs will be, I think, drafted in the second round and Denver can probably wait till the second round and get one of those guys.”
Bypassing Hampton, the Broncos could have their eyes on a number of backs who could go on Day 2, such as Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, and more. If Denver did bypass running back at 20, as Klatt suggests, it wouldn’t be surprising for the team to trade up to target its back of choice on Day 2.
With trades up the board for Marvin Mims Jr., Riley Moss, and Troy Franklin (technically Day 3 but the second pick of Round 4), this is something the Broncos have shown a propensity to do with the Payton and GM George Paton pairing.
Klatt doesn’t love the receivers, but he really likes them still, with Denver bringing back a number of defensive players to an already strong defense, electing to mock Golden to Denver.
“So (Golden) transfers in and by the end of the year, like he was their passing game, and he was the target that [QB Quinn] Ewers was going to look at. And some of those CFP games in particular, I liked his game in preparation for that Michigan game that I called early in the year, watching some of his tape," Klatt said. "I think Matthew Golden is a really good player. His trajectory last year and him improving every single week and then ultimately being the guy for Texas is going to show you something, improve something to you for the next level. So Matthew Golden going to Denver at number 20.”
Golden took the NFL Combine by storm this year by clocking a shockingly fast 4.29-second 40-yard dash. He doesn’t necessarily play to that speed on tape and doesn’t bring a speed element on the field like previously drafted burners such as Xavier Worthy, Jameson Williams, or Jaylen Waddle, but he is certainly fast enough.
Golden also, despite measuring relatively small at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, plays bigger and more competitive at the catch point than his size would suggest. He's likely one of the better man separators in the class with his skill set and projects best as a Z or slot at the next level.
Golden is not the most physical player as a blocker or after the catch, something that could be a detraction for Denver given how much screen game Payton uses for his offense. Regardless, Golden would offer some juice to the Broncos’ receiver room filled with potential but lacking many large investments.
Whether the Broncos consider a receiver in Round 1 remains to be seen, but it certainly is a viable pathway given the value of the position and the lack of known quantities outside of Courtland Sutton currently on the roster.
