Broncos Bringing in Enigmatic Texas WR for Team Visit, per Report
If you buy into the value of team visits, the Denver Broncos seem to be eyeballing receivers early in the draft. Not only have the Broncos brought in Missouri's Luther Burden III, but they're also bringing in Texas' Matthew Golden for a top 30 visit.
While the receiver class this year is lacking at the top, Golden and Burden are among the top four. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on the Golden visit.
“Besides RB, Broncos must be considering WRs for their No. 20 pick. They are scheduled to meet with speedy Texas WR Matthew Golden today on 30 visit, per source. Golden [is] making the rounds. After 2 years at Houston, Golden had 58-987-9TDs for Texas last year," Klis posted on X.
Golden ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is an outstanding time and better than many were expecting because it isn’t seen on tape. He has the straight-line speed, but there are also concerns about his agility. Golden's rise has been rapid, with some analysts projecting him to be the first receiver taken and as high as No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.
After two years at Houston, Golden transferred to Texas, where he posted 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His highs at Houston were 39 catches in 2023 and 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
In 2024, Golden averaged 61.7 yards per game, which is a concern. There isn’t a good history of receivers succeeding in the NFL with a low per-game production in college.
Also, darting back to 2020, 28 wide receivers have been drafted in the first round. Golden would have the lowest per-game yardage of those 28 and only the second one under 75. Henry Ruggs was the other at 62.2 yards per game.
There is risk with Golden, but many believe the sky's the limit for him and that he's on the path to reaching it. He could be an option with the 20th overall pick for the Broncos to add another explosive element to the burgeoning passing offense with Bo Nix as the triggerman.
