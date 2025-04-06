Report: Broncos Cozy Up to Top WR Prospect in Round 1
The NFL Draft is approaching, and teams are in the final stages of figuring out their big boards. It has been a long process, as it always is, and the Denver Broncos have been extremely busy.
Not only have the Broncos been sending their staff around the country for college pro days, but they have also been using their visits in a calculated manner. Team visits are often used to answer any final questions teams have, specifically regarding character, attitude, or medical.
We learned via 9NEWS' Mike Klis that the Broncos have already hosted with one of the top wideouts in the draft.
"Per source, Broncos hosted a top 30 visit with Missouri WR Luther Burden III last week. Had huge 2023 season: 86-1212-9. Fell off some last year," Klis posted on X.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Throughout the draft process, there have been concerns about Burden off the field, but those on the field need to be addressed just as much. While he had an outstanding 2023 season, his production in 2024 was a little over half of what he did in 2023.
The concern stems from the question of whether Burden can be more than a gadget receiver, and if he can’t, then how valuable is he?
Burden's 2023 season saw him gain 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 receptions. In 2024, he added 676 yards and six touchdowns on 61 catches and 115 yards and two scores on nine carries.
There were also issues when Burden struggled against tougher competition throughout the season. While he has more size than Marvin Mims Jr., the way Burden will get used early in his career is the exact role Mims would be used for.
There isn’t a clear path to an immediate impact in Denver for Burden where he doesn’t cross wires with another receiver on the roster. His draft projection varies, with some projecting him as the first receiver taken somewhere in Round 1 to somewhere in the early Round 2.
With the conflict in Burden's path to the field, would the 20th pick or trading up from No. 51 overall be worth it? Whatever the case, the Broncos brass felt there was a reason to bring Burden to the team facilities for a closer look.
Join the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle community on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!