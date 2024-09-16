Report: Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey Suffers MCL Sprain
Denver Broncos starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to be sidelined for roughly one month after suffering a "significant" MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
"OT Mike McGlinchey suffered a significant MCL sprain and is expected to miss about a month, sources say. Evaluations are ongoing, so the timeline is somewhat fluid. But he’ll be sidelined for a bit," Garafolo said,
As 9NEWS insider Mike Klis noted, McGlinchey was hurt on Denver's final offensive possession against Pittsburgh when he got "rolled up" while blocking star pass-rusher TJ Watt. The $87.5 million tackle was replaced by second-year former undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski.
The Broncos' offensive line struggled wholly in their 13-6 defeat, allowing seven hits and a pair of sacks on rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who completed 20-of-35 passes for 246 scoreless yards and two interceptions.
"There is a missed protection late in the game. Those are frustrating things," head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his post-game press conference. "I said this a week ago, we need to be better around him."
Barring a roster move, Palczewski is likely to start in place of McGlinchey for Denver's Week 3 road contest at Tampa Bay.
