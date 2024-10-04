Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions & Picks | Week 5
Enough is enough. The Denver Broncos can't keep looking themselves in the mirror knowing that the Las Vegas Raiders own a winning streak that dates back to 2020.
Eight games. It's unacceptable, and the team's shot-callers have tried to load the deck so as to give the Broncos as much emotional ammunition as possible for Raider Week. Randy Gradishar's Hall-of-Fame enshrinement will be celebrated, as will the Ring-of-Fame induction of Steve Foley and Riley Odoms.
To symbolize these legendary names and the 1977 Orange Crush defense, the Broncos will rock their new Throwback uniforms. Denver absolutely can't lose this game.
But these things are decided on the grid-iron. Last year, Sean Payton got one big monkey of his team's back by vanquishing Patrick Mahomes. Will Payton follow suit with the Raiders on Sunday?
Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff envisions this one shaking out.
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 0-4: Many people expect the Broncos to win against the shorthanded Raiders. However, the Broncos have not won this divisional matchup since the days of Drew Lock. Denver's defense is expected to play a dominant role, but if the offense continues to struggle, the game could go either way.
Pick: Raiders 16, Broncos 10
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-2: The Broncos defense chips in with a touchdown, and special teams smother the Raiders and pins them deep repeatedly, while the offense keep it balanced, on schedule, and the passing game breaks out. Although last week was difficult, Bo Nix shined brightest when it mattered and made some timely throws, showing more chemistry. He throws for two scores in the air, runs in another with the Broncos' running game chipping in with 120 yards on the ground.
Pick: Broncos 34, Raiders 17
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 3-1: It's time to draw a line under losing to the Raiders. Payton understands that and Nix, alongside this impressive Broncos defense, can deliver it. Nix throws two scores and Riley Moss takes one to the house as the Broncos vanquish the demons.
Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 10
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 0-4: This is a tough one to pick with the Raiders having the Broncos’ number for the past few years. The Broncos though seem to be hitting their stride on defense and have a good chance to get their offense going. Nix has his best game so far in his career with a pair of touchdown passes and the Broncos add another couple on the ground.
Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 13
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 1-3: On Sunday, expect the Broncos to grab a crucial win against the Raiders, led by Nix's rebound performance. Denver's offense faces the Raiders' 28th-ranked defense, which offers a prime chance to capitalize. The Broncos should come out on top with a five-top-ranked defense and the Raiders' inconsistency.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 20
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-2: Throwback uniforms may be just a money generator to some but to others it is a reminder of the Orange Crush, John Elway, perennial Super Bowl contenders, and absolute legends that have donned that vintage orange and blue. Nostalgia is a powerful feeling and the Broncos will respond in kind by whipping their hated rivals. The defense smothers the Raiders and the offense takes flight for the first time this season.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 10
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 0-4: Obviously, I've struggled to get a bead on the Broncos thus far. And if the Raiders defense presented more of a threat, it might temper my optimism for a Broncos win, but this is the week everything comes together for Payton's offense. The Broncos will smother Gardner Minshew, and Nix and the offense start delivering points in style. Nix tops 225 yards passsing and throws a trio of touchdowns as the Broncos trounce the Raiders in a 'Throwback' AFC West grudge match.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-3: The Broncos offense is currently poor enough though the first four games that there is no such thing as a “gimme” game for Denver. However, confiding Maxx Crosby’s ankle injury (if he plays), Davante Adams’ drama, and a team that is horrific at rushing the football, it’s fair to expect Denver’s defense to keep it low-scoring and win the game. Can the defense continue to limit explosives while the offense avoids turnovers?
Pick: Broncos 17, Raiders 16
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-3: The Raiders are not a good football team, with their two wins close games and one over a bad Browns team. Even if Crosby plays, the Raiders defense is not good. The Broncos offense thus really needs to come through. I'm not worried about the Broncos defense and special teams but the offense needs to capitalize on opportunities. Here's betting they will.
Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 10
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-3: Nobody saw the Broncos two-game winning streak coming, yet here we are. This is a get-right game for Nix and Payton’s offense where style points most definitely matter. Payton is 47-16 in the month of October, and the Broncos will beat the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time ever, on Sunday.
Pick: Broncos 30, Raiders16
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 1-3: This could very well be the breakout game everybody is wanting from Nix and the offense. The Raiders defense is hot garbage, and they'll likely be without Crosby. I legitimately expect Nix to throw for three touchdown passes and rush for another, as well as the offense to grind out 150 yards on the ground. It'll be a cold day in Hell before I pick the Raiders to beat the Broncos. It's not in my blood.
Pick: Broncos 38, Raiders 10
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 0-4: The Broncos offense has been poor for three of four games while the defense has been exceptional, while the Raiders have struggled on both sides of the ball. Entering the game, the Broncos are relatively healthy and coming off back-to-back road wins, that can bring confidence to a young team, while the Raiders are decimated with injuries, three starting offensive linemen and their star pass rusher seem unlikely to play, they are also dealing with an abundance off off-field and locker room issues led by their star receiver. After losing the home opener, the Broncos use their young offense's experience against tough defenses to move the ball and score against the Raiders to end their winning streak.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 9
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 1-3: The Broncos are back home after winning two games on the road in which they were the underdogs. This week they face a Raiders team who will be without Adams. The Denver defense should take care of the Vegas offense but the Broncos offense will shine similar to Week 3.
Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 10
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 1-3: Expect the Broncos defense to continue to play at an elite level against this Raiders offense while Nix and the offense finally get the running and the passing game going. The eight-game losing streak finally comes to an end against a familiar foe.
Pick: Broncos 24, Raiders 9
