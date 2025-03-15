Details Emerge on New Broncos LS Mitchell Fraboni's Contract: Grade
As we continue to break down each free agent the Denver Broncos have either signed or re-signed to multi-year contracts, I'm examining the details, as provided by Over The Cap, to see how the team did with the player in question and the market for the position.
Next up is long-snapper Mitchell Fraboni, a restricted free agent whom the Broncos re-signed to a three-year, $4.175 million contract. Fraboni has been with the team since 2022 but entered this offseason as a restricted free agent, whom the Broncos extended instead of tendering.
Contract Details
- 2025: $600K signing bonus (fully guaranteed), $1.1M base salary (fully guaranteed).
- 2026: $1.215M base salary.
- 2027: $1.260M base salary.
Cap Charges
- 2025: $1.3M
- 2026: $1.415M
- 2027: $1.460M
Gut Reaction
Fraboni got what is essentially a year-to-year contract. He'll be with the Broncos this season, but the Broncos could cut him in 2026 or 2027 with little dead money.
Fraboni did score a win in that he's got the highest APY salary of any NFL long-snapper, but because the Broncos could easily move on from him next season, it reveals why being the APY leader in salary doesn't mean much.
The Broncos were never going to use the restricted free-agent tender on Fraboni because the lowest tender of $3.263M for a single season would have been too much for a long snapper. He does have the chance to earn more than that, but only if he's with the Broncos for the next three seasons.
I have no issues with this contract. Fraboni may be the highest-paid long-snapper in the NFL on paper, but the Broncos can easily get out of the deal in 2026, making it a team-friendly contract.
