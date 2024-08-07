Predicting Next Three Broncos to Be Elected to Hall of Fame
An injustice has finally been made right. Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This was a long-overdue celebration. However, while rejoicing triumphantly, remember that the voters still have work to do regarding the Broncos.
There are many players who donned the Orange and Blue who deserve to be in those hallowed halls but are made to wait. With that wait comes many top Hall-of-Fame snubs lists for the Broncos, but this article will not be that sort of list.
It's a prediction on the next three Broncos who will be given their gold jacket and when they will receive that honor. Whether the player is first, third, or tenth on the list of who deserves the honor, these are the next three to get in Canton.
Mike Shanahan
The buzz in the media and among ex-players about Shanahan's name is palpable, especially on the subject of those deserving of the next coach/contributor honor. That emphasis is leading up to a Shanahan induction very soon. His selection for Canton may be as early as 2025.
It's a no-brainer to get Shanahan into the Hall of Fame. His coaching résumé is littered with reasons that make him a shoo-in. Back-to-back Super Bowl victories, a high winning percentage in both the regular season and playoffs, and five Super Bowl appearances (winning a total of three) attest to his coaching prowess.
Now that the category is coach/contributor Shanahan's outlook is even better. His offense revolutionized the game.
The concepts of Shanahan's version of the West Coast Offense changed how teams approached schemes, and the zone blocking scheme is a mainstay in the league to this day. He will receive his bronze bust in 2025 or, at the latest 2026.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Louis Wright
The voters can sometimes be an odd bunch when it comes to putting players from the same team in the Hall over a short period of time. This is why Wright will have to wait after Gradishar and Shanahan get inducted. However, Wright will be the next Bronco to get his gold jacket.
The rule change in 2023 of three senior members selected each year bodes well for Wright. It was a temporary rule change for three years but the talk is that it will be extended for maybe three more years.
Other changes may open up more senior selections, meaning at least 15 to 18 senior members could make it to Canton by 2030. There are not 18 senior pool players with a better Hall of Fame résumé than Wright.
Wright was considered one of the greatest cornerbacks in the 1970s, earning All-Decade honors over Hall-of-Famers Mel Blount, Ken Riley, and Mel Renfro, along with other great cornerbacks of that decade. Wright deserves recognition for being one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time.
On top of that, the selection of Gradishar has really opened eyes about just how dominant that 70s Orange Crush defense was and how many great players also contributed to those spectacular performances. That has opened the door for Wright, who was the second-best player on one of the greatest defenses of all time.
Wright was also the original shutdown corner, a moniker that, in today’s game, all cornerbacks hope will be applied to them. His name has been getting mentioned significantly more now when folks are discussing senior players receiving their bronze bust.
He will get into the Hall of Fame in 2030.
Von Miller
This is a bit of a projection based on when Miller will retire. He has stated that he wants to play well into his late 30s at the least, but realistically, he will retire by 2026, which would make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2031.
Miller's name will be called early because, along with being a perennial All-Pro through most of his career, he was the reason the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 and a significant reason why the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI.
If Miller can stay uninjured to finish his career, he will retire in the top 10 career sack leaders and possibly approach the top 5. Every Hall of Fame-eligible player in the top 10 is in Canton. Most of them got there on their first attempt.
Miller will get into the Hall of Fame in 2031.
It's tough to think Miller will be one of the next three Broncos to get into the Hall of Fame since he is still playing, especially with the many snubs that should have been given their bronze bust years ago. This is the most likely scenario, though, and three Broncos getting into the Hall of Fame over the next seven years would be quite the accomplishment.
It may not satisfy many of the fans but it will be a tremendous achievement and welcomed by many of those who follow the Hall of Fame process.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!