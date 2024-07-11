NFL Unveils Broncos 'Mount Rushmore', Stirs Controversy
On Thursday, the NFL's official X account revealed the Denver Broncos' "Mount Rushmore," a who's who of the most iconic players in the franchise's long and (mostly) illustrious history.
An exercise in subjectivity, the person(s) responsible for the four-headed list selected former quarterback John Elway, running back Terrell Davis, tight end Shannon Sharpe, and outside linebacker Von Miller.
To say the unveiling was met with controversy would be an understatement. Though nearly all of Broncos Country acknowledged that Elway and Miller are locks, a large sect disputed whether Sharpe or (to a lesser extent) Davis belonged alongside them.
Many fans pointed out numerous Pro Football Hall-of-Famers and team legends (Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater, Floyd Little, Randy Gradishar, Karl Mecklenburg, Champ Bailey, Ed McCaffrey) who should've been considered instead.
Others, however, took no umbrage with the choices.
This brand of offseason engagement is meant to spark discussion — a job well done by the league in that regard. Not every Broncos fan will agree simply because so many fantastic players have walked through the door over the years, each carrying their own nostalgia to fans.
That's ultimately a good problem to have, and if nothing else a worthy debate to pass time until training camp.
