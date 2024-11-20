NFL Declines to Flex Broncos' Week 13 Game vs. Browns
The NFL had until the end of Tuesday to flex the Denver Broncos' Week 13 home game against the Cleveland Browns out of its prescheduled time and date. It did not.
As such, the contest officially will remain on Monday Night Football on Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m. MT from Empower Field at Mile High.
This will be the 33rd all-time matchup between the Broncos and Browns, with the former holding a 25-7 advantage. The clubs last met in 2023, and Denver won in a blowout, 29-12.
The 2024 iteration pits an ascending Broncos squad, currently the AFC's No. 7 seed, versus a Browns team whose playoff dreams are essentially dead. Among the storylines is the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whom Denver traded to Cleveland this offseason.
Perhaps most notably, it'll be a national showing-off of Broncos quarterback and potential Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Bo Nix, who turned in his best performance as a pro in Week 11 — a 307-yard, four-touchdown demolishing of the Atlanta Falcons.
“He’s not even looking like Offensive Rookie of the Year, he’s looking like MVP right now," cornerback Patrick Surtain II said after routing Atlanta.
Before Nix and the Broncos sink their teeth into the Browns, however, they first must get through their next opponent: the division-rival Raiders, whom they'll face in Las Vegas on Sunday.
