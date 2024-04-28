Broncos Finish Draft by Selecting South Carolina IOL Nick Gargiulo in Round 7
With the second-to-last pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos selected South Carolina interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo. The Broncos celebrated the pick on X.
At 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Gargiulo brings experience at both center and offensive tackle to the table. With Lloyd Cushenberry III departing in free agency, the Broncos are set to have an open competition for the starting center job, but 2023 seventh-round Alex Forsyth likely has the inside track.
It sounds like the Broncos view Gargiulo as a guard, anyway.
"I think he's a guard who can swing inside," GM George Paton said on Saturday during his post-draft presser. "He's played center... He fits our mold, so we think he's a good get for where we got him.
Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zeirlein wrote about Gargiulo:
"The former multi-position starter at Yale proved he could hop into the SEC and make a solid contribution to the Gamecocks' offensive front. He has the size, length and play strength for center/guard roster flexibility. He's not a body mover, but he's also not a basic stalemate blocker. His body control, patience and core strength show up in pass pro and as a run blocker, and he's athletic enough to make blocks in space. The tape won't blow you away, but he's consistent, with an above-average feel for finding positioning to wall off interior defenders. Gargiulo's physical traits and position flexibility could earn him a backup role on a roster," Zeirlein wrote.
And with that, the Broncos' 2024 draft haul is in the books. The team is now working furiously to sign its crop of college free agents, with an eye on rookie minicamp happening in early May.
Here's a quick snapshot of the Broncos' 2024 draft class. We'll have more analysis on the picks, including grades, coming soon here at Mile High Huddle.
- Round 1: Bo Nix | QB | Oregon
- Round 3: Jonah Elliss | OLB | Utah
- Round 4: Troy Franklin | WR | Oregon
- Round 5: Kris Abrams-Draine | CB | Missouri
- Round 5: Audric Estimé | RB | Notre Dame
- Round 7: Devaughn Vele | WR | Utah
- Round 7: Nick Gargiulo | IOL | South Carolina
