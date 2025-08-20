Nik Bonitto's Contract Update Shows How Times Have Changed at Broncos HQ
It's hard to remember a time when contract negotiations seemed so relaxed around Denver Broncos headquarters. Former Broncos GM John Elway's notorious fax machine and more hardball approach have been replaced by George Paton's open-door policy toward negotiating new deals.
Proof of Paton's willingness to do business with his core players is peppered throughout the Broncos' roster, the most recent of which is wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Zach Allen, who worked out big multi-year deals this summer.
While Broncos Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has yet to agree to an extension of his own, fans shouldn't be surprised to see his relaxed attitude toward his ongoing negotiations with the team.
“They’re going well. I feel like there’s been good communication on both sides," Bonitto said on Tuesday of his contract talks. "I think it’s just my agent. I feel like he’s one of the best in the game. I feel like I have to trust what he’s doing. Knowing how they feel about me upstairs, I feel like something will get done. It’s just a matter of when. Until then, I just have to keep doing me.”
When Elway was in command of contractual matters, player agents would purportedly bristle at the prospect of dealing with the former GM's more forceful approach. That's been completely turned on its head by Paton's more proactive and open approach to keeping his best talent in-house.
Back at Practice
Bonitto clearly fits the profile of what Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants and expects from his core performers, and that makes the 25-year-old quite valuable. Everyone was glad to see Bonitto return to the practice field on Tuesday after he underwent a procedure to treat a bone spur in his foot.
“He can bend. I think you can get off the line of scrimmage quickly, but I think more importantly, the thing that helps him is when you have someone that can get off the line quickly with the snap count, anticipate it but then also can really bend lower than where the tackle wants to put his left hand. That can be problematic," Payton said of Bonitto's skill set on Tuesday. "It’s good to have him back out here. I thought we all felt the same way, the training room and Nik. Having what he had done wasn’t going to keep him back very long, just based on the location."
Bonitto's minor foot issue only kept him sidelined briefly. With the preseason finale rapidly approaching, we're only a few short weeks away from the regular-season opener.
Greenlaw Returns
New Broncos inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also back in pads on Tuesday alongside Bonitto. The Broncos have taken a very cautious approach with the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker, who was signed with a significant injury jacket, and has suffered two quad injuries since arriving in Denver back in March.
It's a timely boost for a Broncos defense that's looked as advertised throughout training camp, and remarkably deep, as evidenced by the team's recent 27-7 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals. Greenlaw adds a hard-nosed edge to what this already impressive defense can deliver. Bonitto believes his addition, along with safety Talanoa Hufanga, was a case of the rich only getting richer.
“When he’s been out here, he’s probably the most physical guy on the field," Bonitto said of Greenlaw. "He’s always itching to hit somebody. You can definitely feel him when he’s out there. He’s been a great addition so far from what I’ve seen.”
Mile High Ambitions
With Denver's key chess pieces available again, the conversation will again turn to just how good this 2025 defense can be when rubber meets the road. Bonitto is bullish about the defense's goal to be the premier unit in the NFL, especially if he can also meet his lofty personal expectations
“As a defense as a total, we want to have the No. 1 defense," Bonitto said. "As far as just individual, just to be better than last year. I kind of have taken pride in just getting better every year, finding ways to be better in my game and just help the defense be better.”
As far as Paton is concerned, it's much easier to justify massive pay raises when the collective unit delivers peak performance. That's the idea in 2025 and beyond.