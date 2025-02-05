Oddsmakers Reveal Broncos' Chances at Trading for Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for improved offensive weaponry to surround emerging quarterback Bo Nix going forward. The Broncos have a solid (and underrated) contributor at the X wide receiver position in Courtland Sutton, as well as some intriguing young developmental options.
However, the Broncos will need to add talent at wide receiver, tight end, and running back by any possible avenue this offseason in order to help Nix continue to grow. One pathway that has emerged for Denver to add a bonafide pass-catching option would be acquiring Los Angeles Rams’ long-time star receiver Cooper Kupp.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver has statistically fallen off from his stupendous 2019-2021 run, dealing with a myriad of injuries. Specifically, ankle sprains have derailed him each of the past three seasons, but Kupp is a proven option from the slot who can bring route running savviness and physicality to any offense.
Recently placed on the trading block by the Rams, could Sean Payton and the Broncos be interested in acquiring the nine-year veteran this offseason via trade? According to DraftKings, the Broncos are tied for the third-best odds to acquire the former Offensive Player of the Year and receiver triple crown winner.
Sitting at +600 odds and tied with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers, and only behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals at +500, the Broncos are an obvious front-runner for obtaining Kupp.
Would it be a good idea for the Broncos to add Kupp? The team has a need for a Z/slot receiver and has some money to spend, and a true professional and physical player like Kupp could add a lot to the Broncos offense and complement the current cast of wide receivers quite well — assuming he could stay healthy (which is a big question).
Any team that trades for Kupp would be on the hook for $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026. However, the Rams have put it out through Ian Rapaport that the team would be willing to eat money with an early payment of a roster bonus which could cut Kupp’s 2025 cap hit from $20 million to $12.5 million
Will the Broncos make the move to acquire Kupp via trade? Given his drop off in production, increase in injuries, and the cost both against the cap and in draft picks given up to acquire him, there is inherent risk. Perhaps the league itself balks at the cost of an aging receiver, forcing the Rams to release Kupp, or perhaps the cap ramifications cause the cost to trade for him to be lower than expected.
On the surface, the Broncos trading for Kupp makes sense. However, given the Rams have even more salary cap space than Denver does this offseason ($38.3M to $34.8M) a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted in terms of what Kupp should cost and what kind of player at this point in his career the Broncos would be getting in return.
