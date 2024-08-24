Oregon HC: Broncos QB Bo Nix 'Was Another Coach' on the Field
Since securing the Denver Broncos starting job, rookie quarterback Bo Nix has received high praise from NFL media and fans. Even Broncos legends such as Peyton Manning and John Elway have tipped their cap to Nix.
Nix's efficiency and ability to make plays on the fly made the decision easy for head coach Sean Payton to pull the trigger on leading the franchise as the starter. Dan Lanning, Nix’s head coach at the University of Oregon, is the latest to send some love to the future face of the Broncos in an interview with Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.
“I’m not surprised at all,’’ Lanning told Tomasson on Thursday about Payton’s choice. “I know how hard Bo works. Honestly, I felt like it was a great fit from the start. I think the sky is the limit for him, so I’m really pumped for him. I also know that his goal wasn’t just to be named the starter. His goal is to go out there and perform really well for the team. He has high expectations for himself. I’m excited to see him achieve those.”
Everyone, including Lanning, believes Bo is a perfect fit for Payton and the Broncos, and it’s easy to see why. In both of the Broncos' preseason games, Nix had a command of the offense unmatched by Zach Wilson or Jarrett Stidham.
Nix has checked all the boxes so far — processing, snap to throw, and using his legs to extend plays, whether scripted or otherwise. It’s also encouraging to hear that his aspirations go beyond just securing the starting job and that his expectations for himself are sky-high. The juiciest part of Lanning’s comments came when citing Nix's maturity.
“The part that was always different for me with Bo is I 100% always felt like every game I was walking on the field with another coach who just happens to play for us, and I think that’s where his maturity shows up,’’ Lanning said. “He’s seen a lot of things, knows a lot of things, and as much as any player is 100% dedicated to his craft.”
This speaks to Nix’s maturity, preparedness, and dedication to the game. These traits have already served him well in the game, and you can see in various interviews that Payton is absolutely giddy when discussing his young quarterback. Senergy between coach and quarterback is essential for sustained success in the NFL.
Lanning punctuated his remarks on Nix by sharing his outlook on Bo’s first start in Seattle and how good he’ll fare in Denver in the long run.
“He’s going to go out there and bust his tail and perform,'' Lanning said. “When it’s all said and done, Bo can be an absolutely great quarterback for the Broncos and I’m excited to see that all play out.”
Coach Lanning has lofty expectations for his former quarterback, but Nix's goals for himself are even higher. Lanning felt that Nix was an extra coach on the field, and if that translates to the NFL with Payton, Denver will have found its new face of the franchise.
