Panthers coach Dave Canales doesn't believe calls for Bryce Young are 'unfounded'
After a disastrous start by Andy Dalton, with four interceptions in two games, fans and analysts have begun to ask whether or not it's time for Bryce Young to return. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers head coach, acknowledged the cries on Monday.
Dave Canales understands growing desire for Bryce Young
Andy Dalton threw an interception last week that ended a potential scoring drive with the Panthers trailing by eight. He threw another to seal the loss when down 15. On the opening drive of the game Sunday, Dalton flipped a screen inside the Washington Commanders' 30-yard-line that was intercepted and returned for a score. He'd add one more later in the half before sitting on the bench for the final possession.
That has all driven some fans to ask for Bryce Young to start. He appeared in the loss to the Chicago Bears and looked like a totally different, fully renewed player. He played one poorly-called series on Sunday but didn't look like the broken QB he once resembled. Dave Canales is sticking with Dalton, though.
He said, according to Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, that he "understands where the Bryce Young questions are coming from." The coach also added that he doesn't think they're "unfounded or off base." His goal, he says, is to get the offense and the team to take strides. That happened initially when Dalton came in, but it hasn't since arguably his second start.
Still, Dalton has the commitment of his coach. That may not last very long. It may also not mean very much since Young had Canales' staunch commitment one day before he announced he was benching the former number one overall pick.
