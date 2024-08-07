Panthers Claim Former Broncos S Caden Sterns Off Waivers
Caden Sterns is swapping one shade of blue for another.
Roughly 24 hours after his departure from the Denver Broncos became official, the fourth-year safety was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.
A 2021 fifth-round pick, Sterns fell out of favor in Denver following consecutive injury-ruined seasons — 12 games missed in 2022 due to a hip issue and all but two snaps of last year with a torn patellar tendon. He opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Too far behind the proverbial eight ball, Sterns was leapfrogged on the depth chart which precipitated his release, Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed Monday.
“The depth," Payton pointed to. "I visited with Caden this morning and just told him that right now we felt like it was in the best interest of our team. Especially this early where he’ll have a chance to either possibly sign with another team or possibly be traded. Part of it is the byproduct of some of these other guys that are playing ahead of him right now.”
In Carolina, Sterns will reunite with ex-Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who holds the same position, as well as former Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell and running back Mike Boone.
