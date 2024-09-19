Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Teases 'Great Plan' for Bucs Pro Bowl WR Duo
This week, the Denver Broncos travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what will be a massive challenge on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Bucs’ pass-catching duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are a force to be reckoned with, especially with quarterback Baker Mayfield playing at an elite level.
However, Broncos’ All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain ll is confident in the defensive plan going into Week 3.
“They’re both dynamic in their own right," Surtain said on Wednesday. "Mike, he’s a great player. He’s done it like you said, consistently over the years, and Godwin does it at a high level as well, too. We definitely have [an] eye out for those two and I think we have a great plan moving forward towards the week.”
Evans and Godwin have combined for 303 yards and four touchdowns in two games, and each man's unique skill set makes them as dynamic a duo as Batman and Robin. Surtain will likely line up against Evans for most of the game, making for an aggressive marquee matchup, especially in the red zone.
On the opposite side of the field, Broncos' cornerback Riley Moss has a big test duking it out with the shift,y savvy Godwin. Moss has played well thus far and taken a step forward in his development, and Surtain has noticed.
“I’ve seen a significant amount of progress in his game, and it carries over and it translates because he just goes out here and puts the work in every day at practice and it shows on the field," Surtain said of Moss. "When you have a guy like that that’s getting better each and every week, you have no shortage of confidence in his game. Riley has been the key piece to our defense, and we’re looking to build with him.”
Moss has done everything in training camp and now in the regular season to prove he belongs opposite Surtain. Having confidence as a duo pays dividends on game day, and both the Broncos’ starters have that in spades.
Surtain and Moss’ biggest test thus far is only days away in Tampa Bay, and they’ll need to be laser-focused to win their matchups against two Superbowl-winning wideouts.
