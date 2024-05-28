PFF Reveals the Top 3 Players on Broncos Roster Entering 2024
Until rookies like Bo Nix convert potential into production on the field, the general consensus will remain that the Denver Broncos are somewhat lacking in bona fide playmakers. Injury has greatly curtailed the trajectory of several of Denver's playmakers, including running back Javonte Williams —so much so that Pro Football Focus didn't even rank the 24-year-old on its list of the Top 32 players at the position in the league.
Plus, the Broncos gave up on their project to unlock wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's abundant skill set and also said goodbye to Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. So when PFF picked the top three players on the Broncos roster heading into the 2024 season, two names won't be that surprising, and perhaps one will.
Those three players were Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Courtland Sutton.
It was not a great year in Denver. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the obvious choice on this list, yet he finished 2023 with a career-low 64.7 coverage grade.- Trevor Sikkema/PFF
Offensive guard Quinn Meinerz played more than 1,000 snaps and earned an 83.7 overall grade, which was the best among full-time Broncos starters.
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was fine last season, but it was clear the offense would lack potency with Russell Wilson as the quarterback.
Also Considered: EDGE Baron Browning, T Garett Bolles
Both Surtain and Meinerz are entering a contract year, and clearly, the Broncos' desire to keep their young stars has to meet with overall organizational financial feasibility. Despite rumors that Surtain might even get traded away to facilitate a trade-up in the draft, nothing actually happened.
Presumably, Broncos head coach Sean Payton nixed that idea, quite literally, and he was more than happy to select Nix at No. 12 overall. Keeping Surtain around is a front-office no-brainer, but any new deal will undoubtedly be costly and perhaps even record-breaking, despite PFF sticking to its opinion that he underperformed last season and its dogged insistence that he will need a bounce-back campaign to regain his elite status as a cover corner.
Meinerz also falls into the bracket of being a key building block that Payton would be keen on holding onto. Without much argument, the ultra-aggressive playing style of the 25-year-old brawler from a small school background has helped make him the best offensive lineman on the team.
Now that Meinrez is closing in on his big payday, Broncos GM George Paton will be thankful that guards traditionally command fewer dollars than tackles. Even with that slight advantage to play with, the open market would be active for Meinerz's services.
Sutton's appearance on PFF's list might be a little more surprising to some fans in Broncos Country. Nevertheless, he remains the Broncos' No.1 receiver for good reason. His knack for making the spectacular catch showed up on film several times last season.
Sutton's quest for a new contract has kept him away from voluntary OTAs thus far, but Payton has few concerns that his alpha pass-catcher will show up when he has to.
"There isn't any concern," Payton said last week. "That will sort itself out."
Sutton's critical importance could grow exponentially this season if Nix is entrusted by Payton to take command of the offensive controls as a rookie. One certainty remains; Denver will need all three players identified by PFF to turn in a big 2024 season if the team is going to win many games.
And it wouldn't hurt if the trio receives a helping hand along the way, perhaps via some new emerging stars.
