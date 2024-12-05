Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Named AFC Defensive Player of Month
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced Thursday.
Surtain becomes the first Broncos player since Von Miller in 2021 — and the first Broncos cornerback since Champ Bailey in 2006 — to take home the award.
The two-time Pro Bowl corner was marvelous throughout the month of November, notching more tackles (12) than receptions allowed (9) while adding a pair of pass deflections. He did not cede a catch in Week 9 or Week 11 against Baltimore's Zay Flowers and Atlanta's Drake London, respectively.
Surtain has started all 12 games for Denver this season, totaling 23 solo tackles, three interceptions (including a pick-six), and nine pass breakups.
Entering its bye, and due largely to Surtain's presence, the 8-5 Broncos' defense ranks third in the league in points allowed per game (18.0) and ninth in total yards surrendered per game (315.7).
