Broncos CB Pat Surtain on DPOY Consideration: 'Pretty Special'
On the same day he earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II discussed an honor he's yet to capture in his young but decorated legacy: NFL Defensive Player of the Year, for which he's the betting favorite.
“It's pretty special for sure," Surtain told reporters on Thursday. "Just the work I put in, obviously it was a goal that I had in mind, but that's not my main goal. My main goal is to continue to be the best version of myself to help this team win. [Help them] get to that next step, which is playoffs and hopefully get to that Super Bowl run. We have bigger goals in mind, but to be mentioned in a high regard with other great defenders around the league means a lot.”
The team leader in interceptions and Pro Football Focus' top-rated corner, Surtain (-200) currently is favored to win DPOY over Pittsburgh's TJ Watt (+170) and Detroit's Kerby Joseph (+1000) entering Sunday's regular-season finale, according to Draft Kings.
His defensive mate, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, is also on the board with +5000 odds. Bonitto, who's tied for fourth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks, was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.
“He's just tenacious," Surtain said. "He has made a huge jump from last year. A player with his pedigree coming off the edge to create sacks [and] creating strip-sacks, it just goes to show you the type of work ethic he has to get to the quarterback each and every play. He's a wrecking force out there. When you have him on the defensive side of the ball, it brings confidence around the defense, and we feed off that energy. I'm glad he's on my team for sure.”
Together, including wide receiver/returnman Marvin Mims, the Broncos' all-star trio are hyper-fixated on clinching a playoff berth -- the AFC's seventh and final seed -- against the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
Everything else can wait.
“No doubt," affirmed Surtain. "We know the common goal is to get this win and secure our spot in the playoffs. Capitalizing on what we know and finishing the season out the right way would be even better.”
