Payton Reaffirms 'Good News' on Broncos LT Garett Bolles
A begrudged Sean Payton revealed Monday that Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles received "good news" after undergoing testing on his injured ankle, which confirmed a minor contusion.
“How about this being the first Monday morning presser where we’ll discuss an injury, but then we’re never going to discuss it again?" the Broncos head coach rhetorically asked reporters. "All the X-rays were negative. Good news there. MRIs were negative. Obviously there’s a contusion. That’s what I know, and that’s a positive.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bolles was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Though he did not return, Payton affirmed after the game the longtime starting tackle "is going to be fine."
"He had an MRI. I think the evaluation was fine. I think he's got a bruise," Payton said.
Fifth-year vet Matt Peart came on in relief of Bolles and played the final 18 offensive snaps of Denver's 26-20 defeat. The Broncos offensive line allowed just two sacks on quarterback Bo Nix but failed to generate any push in the running game; Nix finished as the team's leading rusher with 35 yards.
“It’s kind of what I thought I saw field level. It wasn’t good enough," Payton said of the blocking.
Peart would be in line to start Week 2 — a home matchup against the ferocious Pittsburgh Steelers defense — if Bolles cannot go.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!