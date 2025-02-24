Peyton Manning Predicts Bigger Things for Broncos in 2025
The 2024 Denver Broncos impressed everyone who was really paying attention. For a team starting a rookie quarterback and predicted to win five games, the Broncos accomplished a lot.
Bo Nix won 10 games and the Broncos made the playoffs for the first time since Peyton Manning led the team in Super Bowl 50. Manning was impressed by what Sean Payton's Broncos achieved.
"I think what they were able to accomplish this year, it was pretty awesome," Manning said via RG's DJ Siddiqi.
The Broncos are on the hunt for weaponry to surround Nix with this offseason. That pursuit, combined with the directive of deciding which free agents to retain and which outside veterans to sign, will keep Payton and company busy.
But Manning — the NFL's only five-time MVP — trusts that Payton knows what he needs and working with GM George Paton, will do what it takes to find those missing pieces in order for the Broncos to take another step in 2025.
"I think Sean Payton knows exactly what they need and I think he and general manager George Paton will go and get it this offseason in the draft," Manning said via Siddiqi.
Acquiring those missing pieces is no guarantee that Denver will take another quantum leap. After all, we're talking about the AFC West, one of the NFL's toughest divisions that sent three teams to the postseason tournament.
"It's a tough division, but I think they'll go out and try to get some different players and be even better next year," Manning told RG.
The Broncos have already proven to be competitive with the AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs. It took a devastating "fluke" of a blocked field goal for Nix and the Broncos to be denied a road victory at Arrowhead, and Payton's 2023 squad beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Denver handily.
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be a tough nut to crack, too, hence Manning's observation about the quality of the division. With Jim Harbaugh coaching the team, Justin Herbert will only continue to be a difficult force to deal with.
Harbaugh's Chargers swept the Broncos in Year 1 of him being in L.A. That won't be sitting right with Payton, who'll look to balance the scales this coming year. But it's another cold reminder that the AFC West won't be trying to do the Broncos any favors.
If the Broncos want the division crown and a guaranteed path to the playoffs, they'll have to take it. Building the nest around Nix with tight end and running back reinforcements will be pivotal this offseason, and the Broncos will need Vance Joseph's defense to maintain its position as one of the fiercest units atop the NFL mountain.
