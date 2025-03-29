PFF Makes Claim About Broncos Pursuing Another TE After Evan Engram
There are no such things as true “winners” in the offseason. With all the prognostication and speculation about which free agent is a good signing or not, the results on paper in March and April are only ever as good as the results on the field come autumn.
Still, it does feel good to see so many in the NFL media compliment the Denver Broncos for their free-agent haul in 2025.
Just one offseason away from many considering the Broncos as one of the worst rosters on football, destined to be one of the worst teams in the league, and the years of pain following an absolute bust of a trade and signing and release of quarterback Russell Wilson, the moniker of the NFL standing for “Not for Long” rings as true for great teams at the top as it can forthe bad teams at the bottom.
In just one season, the Broncos are surging to become one of the best-perceived teams with a well-rounded roster. Filling in needs at tight end, interior defensive line, linebacker, and safety, Pro Football Focus is impressed with the moves the Broncos have made giving them an “A” on the offseason.
"The Denver Broncos receive an 'A' for their free agency haul. Their latest signing was Evan Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal. This helps free up the Broncos for the draft, and they’re not forced to take a tight end at 20 unless they really want to," PFF said on X. "The other two main signings for the Broncos were Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the [San Francisco] 49ers. Both these signings are great to help bolster the Broncos defense that was already strong in 2024. Denver’s had a great free agency period and now their attention shifts to the NFL Draft."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
While the moves the Broncos made this offseason may not work out in hindsight, especially given the injury history for all three of their marquee acquisitions, their overall process in rounding out the roster with high-reward players and contracts with guaranteed money, allowing them flexibility should injuries persist in offseasons to come, has been good.
Perhaps most importantly for the overall team-building process is that Denver has, more or less, filled every burning roster hole prior to the NFL draft. Outside of running back, the Broncos could go almost any direction with any of their picks, and an argument could be made for it.
The Broncos could draft another tight end, and there are plenty of options throughout the 2025 draft class. Early options, mid-round options, and even Day 3 prospects abound. But Denver no longer needs to draft a tight end.
Luckily, this also appears to be one of the most talent-rich running back classes in many years. Denver would have to actively sabotage its efforts at the position to not walk away with better options going forward at running back.
Whether the Broncos’ free agency grade of an 'A' will translate to 'Ws' come the fall remains to be seen. On paper, the Broncos defense looks legit, and there is justified optimism that a Year 2 of Sean Payton and Bo Nix together can only mean growth and good things going forward.
Recommended Articles
If the Broncos can walk away with multiple future starters and impact players come April, Payton has a chance to make it three for three in successful offseasons, pulling the Broncos to contender status in the AFC once again.
Wanna join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land? Connect with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!