Predicting Broncos' 2025 Stat Leaders | Offense
The Denver Broncos went into the offseason with the idea of building around Bo Nix and strengthening their already stout defense, and they did just that. Through free agency and the NFL draft, the Broncos' front office added several playmakers on offense and defense that will put them in a great position to contend for the AFC West crown.
Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense taking a leap forward will be the deciding factor in how far the team can go. What level of statistical production will it take for the Broncos to fully build on last year's emergence and push deeper into the playoffs?
Let’s predict which Broncos will lead the offense in each statistical category, starting with the obvious
Passing Yards/TDs: Bo Nix
Nix had a phenomenal rookie season in 2024, passing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns, which is no easy feat with the lack of elite receiving talent at both wideout and tight end, along with an anemic run game.
Going into his second season under coach Sean Payton, Nix now has a reliable tight end in former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowler Evan Engram, and a new wideout drafted in the third round, Pat Bryant, who catches every ball thrown his way.
Nix has the mental acumen and drive to continue to grow and develop in this Broncos offense, and while I expect him to have a small dip in passing yards and produce similar touchdown numbers, as you'll see, it's because the run game finally carries its fair share.
Prediction: 3,500 yards, 28 TDs.
Rushing Yards/TDs: RJ Harvey
The Broncos’ run game has been abysmal for years, as evidenced by their failure to produce a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019. The Broncos haven't had an individual running back rush for 100 yards or more since Latavius Murray in 2023.
In steps Harvey, who produced a 20.7% explosive-run rate last year at UCF, with 54 rushes of 10-plus yards, 32 of which went for 15-plus. Denver’s run game needs to generate big plays immediately, and the second-round rookie can do that faster than a speeding bullet, making him the rushing Superman this offense has been searching for.
It’s hard to see any back in this offense rushing for 1,000 yards due to Payton’s committee approach, but Harvey will have a very productive rookie season and perhaps find his way to the Pro Bowl.
Prediction: 850-plus rushing yards, six TDs.
Receptions: Evan Engram
Courtland Sutton led the Broncos' receiving corps last season with 81 catches as Nix’s favorite target. However, with Engram landing in Denver, he’ll cut into Sutton’s production, especially with Payton labeling him as the “joker” that he’s longed for.
The Broncos haven’t had an explosive tight end since Julius Thomas back in 2014, but Engram is here to flip the script and give Nix the security blanket he’s lacked.
Prediction: 80 receptions
Receiving Yards/TDs: Courtland Sutton
While Engram may lead the team in receptions, the yards and touchdowns crown will remain with Sutton. Sutton always comes down with the ball, whether it's on a deep shot or a tight throw in the back of the end zone.
Even with a lower number of catches, since there are now more mouths to feed in Denver, Sutton will make the most out of his receptions, and he’ll still lead the team in yards and touchdown grabs.
Prediction: 1,000 Yds, Eight TDs.