Projecting Broncos' Coming Extensions for Nik Bonitto & Zach Allen
While the Denver Broncos are projected to have about $35.7 million in cap space for 2025, it's not a given they will be aggressive in free agency like they were in 2023. The Broncos have the space to be active, but being aggressive is another question.
This past offseason, the Broncos were quiet in free agency, but their biggest moves came in the weeks leading up to the regular season. They signed offensive guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Patrick Surtain II to extensions that made them among the highest-paid at their positions at the time of signing.
The Broncos followed that with extensions for rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper and left tackle Garett Bolles. And this offseason, the biggest moves the Broncos could make might very well be extensions for two players: defensive end Zach Allen and rush linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Allen and Bonitto are coming off a strong season. Allen had 47 pressures, 40 quarterback hits, and a career-best 8.5 sacks, garnering second-team All-Pro honors, while Bonitto led the Broncos with 13.5 sacks and tallied 24 quarterback hits and 36 pressures on the way to Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades.
Allen signed a three-year, $45.75M contract back in 2023, the offseason in which the Broncos were aggressive in free agency. He enters the final year of that deal but it wouldn't surprise if the Broncos want to keep him around for a couple more seasons.
Bonitto, a 2022 second-round pick, enters the final year of his deal and will see some escalators kick in for 2025 thanks to his Pro Bowl selection. He, too, could be in line for a big extension.
It's likely you'll see Allen get a considerable raise, though he may not re-set the market at his position. But he could certainly exceed $20M in APY salary, which represents a significant cash commitment.
Bonitto likely won't re-set the market, either, but a big raise would come his way in a new contract. He's likely to push for close to $20M in APY salary as well. Jonathan Greenard, who got four years at $76M from the Minnesota Vikings this past offseason, might be the comparison with Bonitto.
It's not a given that the Broncos will sign both players to extensions right away. Meinerz and Surtain signed their extensions before the start of the 2024 season, so it wouldn't surprise if new deals for Allen and Bonitto came just before the 2025 season begins.
It's also not a given that the Broncos have to hurry up before other players sign deals. While Meinerz got paid well, the Broncos didn't re-set the market with his deal. And while Surtain did re-set the market, that was to be expected because he is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL.
The Broncos also didn't re-set the market with Bolles, or even pay him top-five money, so it's possible for the Broncos to do the same with Allen and Bonitto — and still find ways to compensate them well.
It may mean the Broncos aren't swinging for the fences in free agency. However, that the Broncos might be more focused on taking care of their own players is a good thing. It's a sign they are drafting well, developing players and, in the case of another team's free agent, finding somebody who has paid dividends.
In other words, while it's good to see the Broncos spend money, they are spending it the way they should be, with the emphasis on internal spending (paying their own) rather than external spending (paying players from other teams). That's how you build a team that's a consistent playoff contender.
