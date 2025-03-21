Report: Broncos Show Genuine Interest in Coveted Ohio State RB
As the NFL draft approaches, teams are in the process of meeting with prospects for top-30 visits. According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, the Denver Broncos are bringing in one of the top running backs for a top-30 look-see in Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins.
"The Denver Broncos hosted Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins for a 30 visit, per a league source. One of the premier RBs in a loaded class," Fowler posted on X.
Judkins is projected as a second-round pick. The Broncos have been focused on finding a running back in the draft, dating back to the NFL Scouting Combine, where they used a good portion of their 45 formal meetings on running backs.
While much of Broncos Country's focus has been on other running back prospects, Judkins has flown relatively under the radar for the Broncos. He's a big-body back, at 6-foot and 220 pounds.
Judkins ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a 1.51-second 10-yard split at the Combine. That 10-yard split time was tied for the second-fastest among running backs at this year's Combine.
After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Ole Miss, Judkins transferred to Ohio State ahead of last season. Over his three seasons, he has 798 touches for 4,227 yards and 50 total touchdowns. His peak season was 2022, where he ran for 1,567 yards and had 16 rushing touchdowns with another receiving touchdown.
Working in a split backfield at Ohio State alongside fellow draft prospect TreVeyon Henderson, Judkins picked up 1,060 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, with 161 receiving yards and two receiving scores.
Judkins is a brutal and violent runner with an outstanding balance. His aggression as a runner leads to punishing blows on defenders when he's running and working as a pass protector. There can be issues with his short-area agility when working between the tackles, but his aggressive and physical running style makes up for it.
If the Broncos' interest in Judkins is genuine, it would be bad news for Audric Estime, as they are similar-style backs. While most of the focus has been on finding a complement for Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos could be looking to upgrade over Estime, the team's fifth-round pick last year.
