Raiders HC on Broncos QB Bo Nix: 'All He Does is Win'
On Sunday, fans will be treated to a head-to-head contest between two rapidly emerging offensive powerhouses, both of whom are bonafide Rookie of the Year contenders. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers found new homes with consecutive picks during last April's NFL draft, and since then, they've performed exceptionally well in the pro ranks.
Nix is firmly on the radar of Raiders head coach Antonio Piece, but that's even more true after yet another award-winning performance last week.
"He was a winner as a freshman. He was a winner as a six-year player," Pierce noted of Nix. "All he does is win, come in the league. Won the quarterback battle there in Denver. Maybe they were keeping them tight on the leash early on, and now they're not. He has full control that offense. You can see that Sean Payton gives him opportunities to audible and make some adjustments. He's making throws, he's running with his legs, he's taking care of the football, and he's winning. That's all you can ask for from a rookie."
Nix presents a clear and present danger to the Raiders' chances of squeezing out what would be only their third win of their massively disappointing season. Stopping the impressive rookie is proving to be another matter entirely for NFL defenses, especially one with a badly beaten-up roster like the Raiders.
"This is crazy," Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo said via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I've never seen this amount of injuries on any team I've been on."
This week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has pumped the brakes a little on the burgeoning hype exploding around Nix. That being said, you get the distinct feeling that Payton is more than comfortable unleashing Nix's full array of talents at his disposal. Confidence is growing in Nix, and that's been reflected in how Payton has opened up the playbook for his first-year signal-caller.
The juices are flowing, and Payton may have found an answer in dynamic second-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr. The mystical "joker" role within the Broncos offense seems to have been filled.
"I think we always gotta be saying, 'Hey, are we doing everything we can to highlight his strengths?' And so, yeah, I don't know if he's got the 'joker' tattoo, but he might be invited to the club," Payton said via Andrew Mason.
When push comes to shove, if Nix plays lights out again, an easy win might come Denver's way, but stopping Bowers would also ensure the victory and help in the race for Rookie of the Year honors. Payton is already on high alert, but it was also tinged with a bit of football envy when he illustrated Bowers' "joker" abilities.
"Someone had a really good vision for him and you see all the 'Joker' traits, means and change of direction," Payton said of Bowers. "It can't be a little. It's a high-end receiving trait and he can move, he can be outside and he can run a route tree maybe different than most tight ends."
