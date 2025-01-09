Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Makes Bold Claim About Facing Broncos QB Bo Nix
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix produced an incredible record-setting first season. Nix holds the Broncos’ rookie wins record with 10 and ranks second in NFL history in passing touchdowns for a rookie with 29.
Nix has had his ups and downs, but he looks to be the man to lead Denver out of obscurity and back into relevance. Many coaches and analysts have sung their praises of Nix’s rookie campaign, and the latest to do so is Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby on the Let’s Go Podcast on SiriusXM, hosted by Jim Gray and Peter King.
Crosby is a bitter rival of the Broncos, but he had nothing but good things to say about Bo Nix.
“I think he’s done a hell of a job from the mental side... I don’t know him personally," Crosby told Gray and King. "I’ve met him a couple times, and obviously, on the field, I’m berating him with not only my words but also me throwing him around every time I see him, but he’s tough, you know what I mean? He doesn’t react. I think I was mic’d up, and they cut that whole clip of me discussing certain things with him, going after him, and he just kind of was like looking at me. I was like, 'Okay, he’s actually he’s got some balls to him he’s not like...', You know what I mean? He didn’t cower down."
Crosby tried to get into Nix’s head, yelling at him from across the line, but he quickly learned that the young quarterback didn’t fear him or anyone else. Nix ended up dropping 206 yards, tossing two touchdowns, and rushing for another score after Crosby’s comments.
The Broncos' rookie then posted 273 yards and two more scores in their second matchup vs. the raiders, securing Denver's first win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. Crosby realized that Nix wasn’t just some scared little rookie out of Oregon but a confident and calculated signal-caller ready to take on any opponent put in front of him.
Garnering praise from an All-Pro defender and bitter rival means you’ve done something right, and Nix continues to impress every week. With his postseason debut fast approaching, Nix has the chance to show everyone why he’s better than the sixth-best quarterback in his draft class.
