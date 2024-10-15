Report: Saints WR Shaheed in Danger of Missing Broncos Game
The New Orleans Saints will likely be without both of their starting wide receivers for Thursday night's tilt against the Denver Broncos.
With top WR Chris Olave already down due to a concussion, Saints big-play threat Rashid Shaheed now appears highly doubtful to play in Week 7 after suffering a "concerning" knee injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Olave and Shaheed were listed as DNP (Did Not Practice) on New Orleans' initial injury report.
It's potentially a major break for Denver as the explosive Shaheed — a 2023 first-team All-Pro selection — leads the Saints in receiving targets (41), yards (349), and touchdowns (3). He also ranks second in the NFL in punt-return average (15.9) and is tied for fifth in yards per catch (17.5).
Assuming Olave and Shaheed sit, the Saints will trot out Mason Tipton, Bub Means, and Cedrick Wilson as its primary WRs versus a fifth-ranked Broncos pass defense that'll be missing star cornerback Patrick Surtain II (concussion).
This is a continuing theme for the decimated Saints, whose starting quarterback (Derek Carr) is sidelined; whose starting tight end (Taysom Hill) is iffy to go; and whose starting running back (Alvin Kamara) is playing through injury.
