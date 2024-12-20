3 Reasons Broncos Lost to Chargers Besides Non-Call on WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Following the Denver Broncos' frustrating loss to the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, many fans and media talking heads decry one play as the deciding factor in Thursday night's 34-27 disappointment. The buzz centers around the missed pass interference call on Marvin Mims Jr. in the second half.
Mims' arm was being held down by a Chargers defensive back as he leaped to haul in the catch. The DB made a lot of contact with Mims, and never turned his head around.
While the surprising no-call by the refs was a huge momentum swing in the Chargers' favor, it wasn’t the sole reason Denver lost the game. Let's examine why the Broncos really failed to clinch a playoff berth.
Costly Penalties: Strnad's Late Hit
One of Denver’s main areas of concern this season has been unforced errors and drive-extending penalties. Thursday’s matchup was no different as Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad was flagged on third down for delivering a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
While the contact was minor, officials have been on high alert since Trevor Lawerence was concussed on a devastating late hit delivered by Houston Texans linebacker Azzeez Al-Shaair. The penalty would give the Chargers a fresh set of downs that they capitalized on by finding the end zone later on in that drive.
If the Broncos hope to make the playoffs and make some noise while they’re there, they must clean up their penalties, and fast. Otherwise, more explosive teams, like the Cincinnati Bengals in their next matchup, are sure to make the Broncos pay for such mistakes.
Allowing Herbert a Clean Pocket
The Broncos defense has been on a tear this year, especially its' league-leading pass rush. Unfortunately, Denver's group of potent pass rushers found it rather difficult to lay their hands on Herbert, even with his heavily taped ankle.
When signal-callers of Herbert's caliber are given time to set their feet, they can pick apart any defense, no matter how talented they are. Something Herbert put on full display vs. the Broncos' racking up 284 passing yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.
Without Denver’s usual consistent pressure, Herbert was able to establish a rhythm in the second half as time wore on and ultimately rode it to a victory. Even scrambling a for 16 yards on 3rd-&-10.
While Denver still had a chance to win, that run was brutal to witness, especially considering how prolific the pass rush has been, led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who've combined for 19.5 sacks, with three other Broncos having at least five sacks on the season.
Second Half Fade
Contrary to prior games, Denver started the game hot, scoring a touchdown on its first three drives. Unfortunately, the end of the game was quite the opposite.
One main reason the Broncos were able to start fast is that they finally got their run game going, recording four runs of five-plus yards on their first drive. However, after the initial burst, the Broncos offense stalled significantly in the second half.
As the Chargers defense grew more confident, Denver’s early momentum evaporated, something that was noticed by Payton post-game.
“Uncharacteristically, this season, we didn’t finish or play well enough in the second half. Both offensively and defensively," Payton said.
The Takeaway
While this loss was a serious gut punch, the Broncos and Coach Payton are still it to win it. Nix is no exception.
“He’s completing, playing well, preparing, he’s a fighter," Payton said of Nix. "[He] made some plays like he does each week with his feet and puts us in a good position to win. So he’s doing really good.”
The Broncos' season is far from over, as they have an ample amount of time to get ready for their next matchup against the Bengals and their explosive offense.
