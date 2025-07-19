Revisiting the Broncos’ 2023 Draft: A Solid Foundation Built Without a First-Round Pick
When Sean Payton joined the Denver Broncos, it marked a significant shift from the disastrous 2022 season. Payton was quick to make his mark, thanks to the help of George Paton, who has proven to be a great evaluator of draft talent in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
While grades are typically given out almost immediately, many students prefer to wait two to three years before receiving their grades. As we are two years removed from the 2023 Draft, how does the Broncos class, which received immediate grades of B’s and B+’s, look?
Due to the trade for Russell Wilson, the Broncos didn’t have a first-round pick, so their first pick was Marvin Mims Jr., whom they traded up to get. In his two seasons, he has been named an All-Pro as a kick returner and as a punt returner, but he still has more to show on offense.
With a little under 900 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense in his two years, he has shown he can make an impact, but it hasn’t been as a traditional receiver. That is fine, especially when you are getting an All-Pro returner, but you do want a little more out of him.
He has become a skilled gadget player who can move around the formation and create mismatches, while also possessing the speed to attack the defense vertically. It is unlikely he becomes a good blocker, but you do want to see route running improvements, especially in the short and intermediate areas of the field, to make him an even bigger threat.
The Broncos only made four other picks in that draft, with two in the third round. Those were Drew Sanders and Riley Moss. Where those two players currently stand is at complete opposite ends of the spectrum.
Drew Sanders hasn’t found a spot on defense, and a serious injury held him out for most of last season. He has been a solid special-teams player, but there is no denying they need more out of him on defense. As a linebacker, the depth is questionable, and he will have an excellent opportunity to shine.
Sanders has the athleticism, but can he develop the awareness, instincts, and general understanding of the scheme to make the needed improvements? There are a lot of concerns with those aspects of his game, especially when you turn on his tape from last year, where he looked lost and was out of position on multiple occasions.
As for Moss, he is set in the cornerback room, and will likely find himself as the other boundary corner opposite Patrick Surtain II, with Jahdae Barron in the slot. Injuries have been a concern for Moss, as he has missed a significant amount of time in his two seasons so far. He can also improve his ability to be a shutdown corner, as he was top 15 in catches allowed and targets last season.
The final two picks are JL Skinner and Alex Forsyth, and both of them have a good shot at making the roster. Skinner hasn’t done much on defense, but he was one of the best special-teams players on the Broncos last year, and Forsyth seems the heir apparent at center and the current backup center.
After two years, this draft class seems poised to be an excellent class. You have two starters with Mims on special teams and Moss on defense, with Mims also being an All-Pro Player. Then you have a key special-teams player in Skinner and a potential starter in Forsyth. The only pick that looks bad at this moment is Sanders, as he is fighting even to make the roster.
It is hard to ask for more than that, and the success this class has had in two years is a testament to Payton and Paton. Landing Mims and Moss, two key players who helped speed up the rebuild, makes this draft a hit.