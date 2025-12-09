Since returning from a concussion, Marvin Mims Jr. has been a massive asset to the Denver Broncos. His impact has been in the return game, and that began immediately in Week 11 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, as he returned three punts for 101 yards, flipping field position for Denver.

In the Broncos' 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Mims once again made an impact, returning a punt 48 yards to the house for his first career punt return for a touchdown. No one should be too surprised by his third-phase value, as he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two years as a pro.

However, Mims has yet to really catch on with a consistent role on offense this season. As a wide receiver, he was targeted only once vs. the Raiders, a five-yard catch. And he also had one carry for two yards.

Considering how explosive Mims is, it's curious that the Broncos haven't had a bigger plan for him on offense. Sean Payton said he had a few shot plays dialed up against the Raiders, but the defensive shell led quarterback Bo Nix to take what was given to him: the underneath routes.

This could all be changing for Mims, though. Coming out of a Monday staff meeting, Payton said the Broncos are trying to figure out how to get Mims more involved offensively.

"Honestly, just coming out of a staff meeting, we have to continue to find more touches for him on the offensive side of the ball, and we’ll do that,” Payton said via conference call on Monday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

First Draft Pick of the Payton Era

A 2023 second-rounder, Mims was actually the first draft pick of the Payton era in Denver. The Broncos didn't have a first-round pick that year because of the Russell Wilson and Payton trades, so Mims ended up being the first prospect drafted.

Payton's partnership with Broncos GM George Paton has been fruitful, as evidenced by the team's 11-2 record entering Week 15, but Mims is a great illustration of how the shot-callers shared a brain relative to the vision for the player.

“I remember there were two things we felt… It’s been embedded in me: the quickest way to improve a team is the kicking game and get the offensive line squared away. We didn’t have a returner," Payton reminisced on Monday. "I remember when we were watching his film, we knew he was a captain at Oklahoma. We knew he was an accomplished receiver, but he was also, we felt, one of the better returners, if not the best returner, in the draft."

By virtue of earning accolades in each of his first two years, it's safe to say that the Broncos' initial vision for Mims was on the money. He and Von Miller are the only two players in Broncos history to earn All-Pro honors in each of their first two seasons, but the team is leaving countless big plays on the field offensively by not utilizing Mims.

"When you check those vision boxes, the way we were able to with him," Payton said, "then I would say he’s exceeded our expectation as to what type of guy he is, how he works, what kind of teammate he is."

The Forgotten Man

All that being said, Mims' lack of usage on offense this season is conspicuous, especially considering how impactful he was down the stretch last year. He had two 100-yard receiving games in the final five weeks last year, and punctuated the regular season with two-touchdown games back-to-back.

That was as a receiver. This season? Mims has only been targeted 35 times, hauling in 25 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown. That score was way back in Week 2.

Reading between the lines, I think it wouldn't take much to convince Nix to look Mims' way more often on offense, but he's got to be worked into the game plan by Payton.

"He's going to continue to find his spots in offense. Obviously, all that stuff is not in my hands, but when he's out there, he does a great job of making explosives when he gets it," Nix said on Sunday after beating the Raiders. "He never says anything, never really complains about his offensive production, and I think he just understands his role as a returner, and he does such a good job with that. I'm not going to say he's comfortable with only doing that, but he's taking it, and he's going to be the best at that."

Answer is Staring Broncos in the Face

Mims is in line for another year of Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades, even though he missed two games with a concussion suffered in Week 8. As the Broncos continue to grope for explosive plays on offense, it would seem a possible answer is staring them in the face.

Now, that's not to take anything away from Nix and company. The Broncos' offense has found its rhythm over the past three games, but the missing ingredient? Explosives.

Troy Franklin continues to drop and bobble passes. Still, the Broncos have remained intent on him having a breakout Year 2.

Meanwhile, Mims' hands have always been reliable, and he's made some big plays for this team in critical moments. His vertical speed and short-area explosiveness are two traits that anyone watching from the outside would say are missing in the Broncos' offensive attack. That's the great irony.

It's not just big-bodied possession guys in Nix's arsenal. The Broncos have explosiveness and speed at wide receiver. The problem is, they're not using him.

Perhaps that changes in these final four games, and the Broncos utilize some Mims looks and throws that opponents haven't seen yet. He will continue to influence this team's destiny, but he could offer so much more than returner impact.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage