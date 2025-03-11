Report: Broncos Lose P Riley Dixon to Buccaneers
After losing core contributor Tremon Smith on Monday, the Denver Broncos' special teams unit took another hit Tuesday.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Broncos free-agent punter Riley Dixon agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additional details of the pact are not yet known.
The Broncos attempted to match Tampa Bay's offer, submitting a proposal Monday morning, but negotiations "fell short," per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dixon, 31, was a 2016 seventh-round pick of the Broncos who eventually was traded to the New York Giants, spent a season with the Los Angeles Rams, and returned to Denver in 2023, inking a paltry two-year, $3.5 million deal.
In his second stint with the Broncos, Dixon averaged 41.7 net yards per punt with 11 touchbacks across 156 boots, 60 of which were downed inside the 20-yard line.
Special teams has been a point of emphasis this offseason for the Broncos, who hired a new coordinator (Darren Rizzi) and locked up long snapper Mitch Fraboni at the onset of free agency.
The club will now look to replace Dixon, and the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson floated restricted free-agent Titans P Ryan Stonehouse — a Colorado State alum — as one possibility.
"With #Broncos now looking for punter, a name to keep an eye on is former Colorado State star Ryan Stonehouse, a restricted free agent with Titans. They haven't put tender on him yet (lowest tender is $3.263 million). Stonehouse holds NFL season mark of gross average of 53.1 yards," Tomasson reported Tuesday.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!