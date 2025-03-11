Broncos Lose 'Core' Contributor in Defection to Houston
The Denver Broncos made a couple of signings on Monday as the NFL's legal tampering window opened, but they've also seen four of their own free agents sign with other teams. The latest comes in the form of cornerback and special teams maven Tremon Smith.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Smith is taking his talents to the Houston Texans on a two-year deal.
"The Texans are signing DB Tremon Smith to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per source," Pelissero posted on X. "The deal, which makes Smith the highest-paid core special teamer in the NFL next year, was done by Matt Glose at Generation Sports Group."
Originally a Kansas City Chiefs sixth-round draft pick out of Central Arkansas, Smith played his last two seasons in Denver as a Sean Payton free-agent acquisition. Although cornerback is his primary position on a roster, Smith saw little time there in Denver, with most of his contributions coming as the special teams gunner.
Smith, 28, is viewed as one of the top 'core' special-teamers in the NFL, and is now the highest paid at the position. From tracking down punt or kick returns, to helping Riley Dixon down punts inside the 10-yard line, Smith's contributions weren't of the kind that you can easily point to in a box score, but they're crucial and valuable, as the $7.5M contract Houston paid him illustrates.
The Broncos re-signed long-snapper Mitchell Fraboni on Sunday, so new special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has two of his three specialists locked in. The Broncos will have to decide on what to do at punter, though, with Dixon still a free agent.
Denver could bring Dixon back, or sign someone else — maybe even pull a guy from the draft or the ranks of the undrafted. Time will tell.
For now, though, it's happy trails to Smith, and thanks for two great seasons.
