It's Not Looking Like Broncos Will Get CB Riley Moss Back vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos have been without starting cornerback Riley Moss since he suffered a knee injury early in the team's Week 12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos weathered the storm at Allegiant Stadium without Moss, but his absence was acutely felt vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, with Jameis Winston passing for 497 yards and Jerry Jeudy's record-breaking 235 receiving yards.
The Broncos emerged victorious over the Browns 41-32, but it was a lot closer than even that score would suggest.
With the Broncos coming off their Week 14 bye, there's been hope that Moss will return this week to face the Indianapolis Colts. While head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local reporters on Monday morning, the Moss subject wasn't broached.
However, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright tweeted on Monday afternoon a deflating prediction that Moss might not be back until Week 17 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Keep in mind, Allbright is expressing an opinion, not reporting a scoop.
"It’s gonna be a bit. I suspect it’ll be Cincinnati before he’d be back," Allbright wrote on X in response to a follower asking for a Moss update.
The Broncos haven't spoken to Moss' injury or future availability since November 24, but the team decided not to put him on injured reserve, which is a four-week minimum stay. We'll get our first solid sign from the Broncos on Moss' outlook when Wednesday's practice report rolls out.
But we did get a little circumstantial evidence to support Allbright's read on the Moss situation on Monday when news broke of the Broncos working out veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs. If Jacobs signs to the practice squad this week, it'll be a likely harbinger of Moss missing more time.
While it's not the news Broncos Country hoped to hear, let's try to look on the bright side. The Broncos will host Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who, despite a phenomenal arm, has struggled as a passer in Year 2.
The Colts have the sixth-fewest passing yards as a team this season, and as a starter, although Richardson sits with a 5-4 record, he's totaled just 1,511 passing yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions. Suffice it to say, the Colts are hoping for better than a 7-to-9 TD-to-INT ratio from their recent No. 4 overall pick, but this is basically his rookie year after he missed 2023 with an injury.
The Broncos will have to be on their toes with Richardson, as he's a bonafide dual-threat quarterback. He's totaled more rushing yards than Bo Nix (383) in four fewer games, with four touchdowns on the ground, just like the Broncos' rookie.
Could the Broncos really use Moss this week, out there on the boundary with his sure-fire tackling and nose for the ball? Absolutely. But if he's not ready, he's not ready.
The more concerning matchup to be sans Moss is the following week when the Broncos travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in what could be a throwdown to decide who gets the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. That is, assuming the Broncos take care of business on Sunday vs. the Colts.
Moss was a 2023 third-round pick out of Iowa. He missed a good chunk of his rookie season with an offseason surgery and when he was activated to the roster, the limited reps he received were on special teams.
However, in training camp this past summer, Moss took a stranglehold on the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Patrick Surtain II and never looked back. Moss has been an enormous upgrade and boon to the Broncos defense.
In 12 starts this season, Moss 71 tackles (53 solo), an interception, a fumble recovery, and eight pass break-ups. He ranked second on the team in tackles before his injury and even after missing the better part of two games so far, he still ranks third behind safety Brandon Jones and linebacker Cody Barton, both of whom have 82 combined tackles.
By the time the Broncos lace 'em up vs. the Colts, Moss will have had three weeks of recovery time from a knee injury that Coach Payton minimized as not serious following the Raiders win.
"Fortunately it wasn't really serious with Riley," Payton reluctantly revealed at the podium in Vegas on November 24. "It's an MCL. I'm not going to give anything. We'll see how next week is. There was some thought he could go back in. We'll see where it's at."
Cut Payton some slack if he misread Moss' injury. The Broncos were on the road, away from their own facilities, and it was in the immediate aftermath of a game in which Payton was juggling many, many different responsibilities.
Here's to hoping Moss gets back sooner than later.
