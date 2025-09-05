Broncos Rookie RB RJ Harvey Debuts New Jersey Number
Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey has changed his jersey number on the doorstep of the 2025 regular season. With final cuts making more digits available, Harvey opted to switch from No. 37 to No. 12.
Which he’s content (but not in love) with.
”I thought it was better than 37,” Harvey sheepishly told reporters Friday. “I only had a couple of options to change to. It wasn’t really the number I wanted. But it is what it is. I got to go off in it. If I go off in it, everybody is going to be happy about the number.”
Harvey becomes the 18th player in franchise history to rock No. 12. The number has been attached to several notable names in Broncos lore, including Ring-of-Famer Charley Johnson, former starting quarterback Gus Frerotte, and all-time draft bust Paxton Lynch.
The former Florida star is among four running backs on Denver’s 53-man roster. Although listed at second-string behind JK Dobbins, he’s expected to be a prominent fixture within Sean Payton’s offense as its resident speed back and pass-catcher.
And, before too long, a trusted pass-protector.
“I think look for him specifically, the protections, the speed of the game,” Payton said on July 29. ”He had a run today that was something, and we kind of turned and looked at each other. There’s that learning curve for all of those young players, and some of it, it happens a little quicker maybe than others, but he’s doing exceptional.”
In related news, Broncos first-round rookie defensive back Jahdae Barron recently swapped jersey No. 12 for No. 23, previously worn by RB Audric Estime. Barron’s switch allowed Harvey to (begrudgingly) assume ownership — but Barron wasn’t thrilled about displaying it, either.
"It’s just for right now, but I’m enjoying it," he said in May. "If it’s 12, it’s 12, and I’ll wear it with a lot of pride.”
Both sets of digits will be on full display Sunday as the Broncos host the Tennessee Titans for the 2025 regular-season opener. Harvey and Barron should play key roles in the Week 1 contest, which is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MT from Empower Field at Mile High.