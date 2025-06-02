Report: Former Broncos Starter Retires from NFL
A former Denver Broncos cornerback has announced his retirement. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Bronco Ronald Darby is hanging up his cleats.
"Another retirement: Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources," Schefter posted on X.
Even though Darby's prior career was productive, Broncos fans will remember him for being a free-agent bust. Signed to a three-year, $30 million deal in 2021, he would go on to start just 16 games as a Bronco.
The injury bug took a big bite out of Darby's Broncos tenure. He had 11 starts in 2021, totaling 53 tackles and six passes defensed (with zero interceptions).
In 2022, Darby's availability plummeted even further. He would start just five games, totaling 14 tackles and three passes defensed. While he failed to notch an interception as a Bronco, he did force a fumble in 2022.
Sean Payton arrived in January of 2023 and Darby was released later in March. Darby would go on to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, starting seven games, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, with 12 starts. The Jaguars released him in March of this year, but he quickly signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
Having just turned 31, Darby isn't young, but he's not old. It sounds like he's just done with the league.
A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2015, the Flordia State product would help the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl and make a lot of money in the NFL.
Having played for six NFL teams over 10 years, Darby earned a healthy $39,986,597 as a pro, per Spotrac. Happy trails.
