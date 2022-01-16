During the 2021 season, Seattle Seahawks veteran quarterback Russell Wilson shot down reports that he wanted out of the Emerald City. This, despite his agent Mark Rodgers floating four teams that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause to be dealt.

The Denver Broncos were one of those teams, if you can remember. Wilson's in-season denials made perfect sense.

After all, he was leading the Seahawks into battle every week. He couldn't be perceived by his teammates as having one foot out the door.

Now that the season is in the books for Seattle, Wilson has put out the message that he wants to "explore his options" according to NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport.

And just like last year, sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.

Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it's not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.

Many insiders see Wilson trying to force his way to a major media market like Chicago or New York. If it's about winning and creating the "legacy he sees for himself," Denver would make a lot of sense.

GM George Paton is hot on the trail of the team's next head coach and is interviewing a veritable who's who of coveted candidates. Once that coach is hired, it'll ostensibly give the Broncos a big boost.

But sans quarterback, Denver would likely find itself back at square one this time next year. That's why Paton's reported 'Plan A' this offseason is to acquire Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay.

If that doesn't work, hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, whom Wilson worked with in Seattle and has a friendship with, would ostensibly go a long way toward wooing the eight-time Pro Bowler to Denver. Or, so goes the thinking.

Paton just returned home from interviewing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and QBs coach Luke Getsy for the Broncos' head-coach vacancy. Sometime this week, Paton is expected to sit down with his old friend Quinn.

It wouldn't be surprising if Paton were to ask Quinn about his thoughts on Wilson and whether he has the influence to lure him to the Mile High City. Wilson would make a lot of sense for Denver because he's only 33 years old compared to Rodgers, who'll turn 39 later this year.

Stay tuned.

