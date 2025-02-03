Russell Wilson a 'Strong Option' to Return to AFC West, Insider Claims
If nothing else, the 2024 season revealed the AFC West as a force to be reckoned with again. Yes, the back-to-back World Champion Kansas City Chiefs top the division, but the AFC West sent two additional teams — the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos — to the playoffs.
The division is about to become even deeper with Pete Carroll taking over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carroll, who will turn 74 before the 2025 season starts, has many roster holes to fill this offseason, but if he were to land the right quarterback, the Raiders could become a factor sooner than one might expect.
While it didn't work out in Denver, Russell Wilson proved in Pittsburgh this past season that he can still lead a team to the playoffs as a starter, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran quarterback is a "strong option" to reunite with Carroll in Sin City.
"The gum-chewing grandfather is certainly one of the youngest 73-year-olds you coud ever imagine. [He's] also faces a big decision at the quarterback position. The Raiders still need one. Keep an eye on this; one of his good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers' quarterback. My understanding is Russell Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year—it did not happen. Look for that union potentially to be discussed," Rapoport reported on NFL Network last week.
Wilson will be entering his age-37 season and could command upwards of $25 million per year on the free-agent market. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make.
Does Pittsburgh work to re-sign Wilson, or try to run it back with Justin Fields, who acquitted himself modestly well as the starter before giving way to 36-year-old veteran? Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might choose Option C, and seek quarterback help elsewhere, whether via the free-agent pool (good luck) or the NFL draft.
Either way, Wilson is likely to be free to negotiate with whomever he pleases, and if he's looking around the NFL for promising landing spots, a Carroll reunion makes a lot of sense. The Raiders have Brock Bowers at tight end but few other weapons. Even if Wilson signs there, the strength of the roster — Carroll's arrival notwithstanding — is a far cry from the group the ex-Broncos quarterback joined in Pittsburgh last year.
However, if Wilson were to join Carroll in Vegas, it wouldn't preclude the Raiders from using the No. 6 overall pick on a quarterback. In fact, it might mandate it as a necessity, considering Wilson's ever-advancing age.
I could think of worse stop-gap options to keep the seat warm for a first-round pick than Wilson. Whatever path Carroll and company opt to take, odds are, the Raiders are likely still a couple of years out from returning to competitive relevance.
We can't rule it out, though. It is the NFL, where parity reigns supreme. Just ask the oddsmakers and prognosticators whom the Broncos defied last year on their way to a 10-win season and a playoff berth.
