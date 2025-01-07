Report: Two NFL Teams Request HC Interview with Broncos Exec David Shaw
Vance Joseph isn't the only Denver Bronco garnering head-coaching interest around the NFL. Throw Broncos senior personnel executive and former Stanford head coach David Shaw into the mix.
According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the New Orleans Saints have requested an interview with Shaw for their head-coaching vacancy, while Ian Rapoport reports that the Chicago Bears also have requested a palaver.
"The Bears have requested to interview former Stanford coach and currently Broncos Senior Personnel Executive David Shaw for their vacant HC position, source said," Rapoport posted on Monday via X.
Lest fans worry that this outside interest in Broncos assistants and execs could distract the team from its Wildcard date vs. the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean Payton dismissed such concerns, instead opting to wear it as a badge of honor.
“I think we learn to compartmentalize. I think it’s a great sign," Payton said on Monday. "My early years in New Orleans, I can recall the late [Saints Owner] Mr. [Tom] Benson came down, and we had been winning and had a number of coaches that had interview opportunities. I think one season we had three or four. He said, ‘Coach, we have a lot of interest in our coaches now. What do you think about that?’ I said, ‘Mr. Benson, we shouldn’t worry.’ I said, ‘We should only worry when there’s no interest.’"
Payton has had multiple assistants go on to head-coaching gigs around the NFL, including Dan Campbell in Detroit and formerly Dennis Allen in New Orleans. Shaw is a worthy candidate to succeed Allen in New Orleans, though he hasn't coached since 2022.
Shaw, 52, joined the Broncos last summer. During his time coaching the Stanford Cardinal, he posted a 96–54 (.640) record, going 5-3 in bowl games.
Besides, the NFL precludes coaches on playoff teams from interviewing for job openings until three days after their Wildcard game concludes, win or lose. The NFL has taken strides to slow down the hiring cycle, forcing teams to be more thoughtful and strategic when opting to fire a head coach, and more patient in hiring a new one.
These new rules mitigate the potential risk of this hiring interest from becoming a distraction at Broncos HQ.
"From a distraction standpoint, none of that can take place until next week," Payton said. "I’m sure all of our focus is on Buffalo... The best interview happens early in the postseason. When you’re winning, things are shinier. I think that goes for coaches, too, with being hired.”
Time will tell how it shakes out for Joseph and Shaw, but, again, it's a tremendous sign of how the perception of the Broncos has shifted under Payton. Suddenly, NFL teams want to glom onto the new 'Bronco way' that Payton has cultivated in the Mile High City.
Beyond his NCAA coaching resume, Shaw brings nine years of NFL experience to the table, all of which was either in quality control or as a position coach spanning three clubs.
