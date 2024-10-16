Saints Offense Suffers Major Blow Ahead of Broncos TNF Tilt
If you think the Denver Broncos are injured, wait 'til you get a load of the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton's return to Caesars Superdome will feature a significantly depleted Saints squad, especially on offense.
The Broncos are also banged up, and will be down two starters — one on each side of the ball. But when you look at the Saints' final injury report for Week 7's Thursday Night Football tilt, there's no way to read it but as fortuitous for the Broncos.
Saints
Out
- Chris Olave | WR | Concussion
- Cesar Ruiz | OG | Knee
- Rashid Shaheed | WR | Knee
- Pete Werner | LB | Hamstring
Doubtful
- Derek Carr | QB | Oblique
- Taysom Hill | TE | Rib
Questionable
- Lucas Patrick | C/OG | Chest
- Khalen Saunders | DT | Back
Full Go
- Willie Gay Jr. | LB | Hand
- Carl Granderson | DE | Neck
- Tyrann Mathieu | S | Forearm
- Bub Means | WR | Hand
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. | WR | Ankle
- J.T. Gray | S | Calf
- Alvin Kamara | RB | Hand
- Nathan Shepherd | DT | Groin
- Alontae Taylor | CB Shoulder
- Payton Turner | DE | Knee
Analysis: It's a near certainty that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will be making his second career start in place of Carr. The veteran quarterback wasn't ruled out, but it's highly doubtful he'll play.
Rattler will be down two key receivers, Olave and Shaheed. That's a lot of absent playmaking power. Hill is also doubtful, but Kamara is a full go. Ruiz's absence could also exacerbate what is poised to be a very rude night for Rattler courtesy of the Broncos defense.
Keep an eye on Saunders' status come Thursday. The Broncos are going to want to get the ground game going, and Saunders' availability could play a big role in that objective.
Broncos
Out
- Patrick Surtain II | CB | Concussion
- Alex Palczewski | OT | Ankle
Questionable
- Baron Browning | OLB | Foot
- Dammari Mathis | CB | Ankle
- Mike McGlinchey | OT | Knee
Full Go
- Ja'Quan McMillian | CB | Ankle
- Riley Moss | CB | Hip
- Justin Strnad | LB | Ribs
Analysis: The Broncos are getting Browning and McGlinchey back, which could be a huge boon on Thursday night. Both have spent the past month on injured reserve. Keep in mind that the Broncos still have to officially activate them before Thursday night's game.
However, as expected, Surtain has been ruled out. He suffered a concussion on the first defensive play of Sunday's loss, and with a short-week turnaround, there simply wasn't enough time for him to clear the NFL-mandated concussion protocol.
But if ever there was a week for the Broncos to prepare without Surtain, it's this one, going against a rookie quarterback without his top-two receiving weapons and missing an O-line starter.
