Sam Ehlinger Chooses Broncos’ Practice Squad Over 53-Man Roster Offers
The Denver Broncos are excited to have quarterback Sam Ehlinger back on the practice squad. It's actually quite the miracle that the Broncos managed to hang onto Ehlinger on the practice squad because, according to head coach Sean Payton, the fifth-year quarterback had the opportunity to serve as the backup on two different NFL 53-man rosters.
Instead, Ehlinger chose to stay in Denver in a position far less glamorous and for a fraction of the money he'd make on a 53-man roster elsewhere. It would seem that Ehlinger has the long view in mind.
“I’m fired up to have Sam back. You guys know the stories. This is the first time I can ever recall—we spent a lot of time talking with him—where a player like Sam had an opportunity with two clubs to go be the [number] two [quarterback] and chose to stay. That’s a credit to the program. I said to him, it’s the same thing I said to [Buccaneers QB] Teddy Bridgewater or any of these guys, ‘My job to make you a lot of money here or somewhere else.’"
Bridgewater is an excellent example of Payton's quarterback rehab program. After he'd flamed out as a first-round pick in Minnesota, Bridgewater joined Payton in New Orleans, and when Drew Brees dealt with some injuries, he saw significant playing time, going 5-0 as a starter in 2019.
Bridgewater parlayed that time with Payton into a big contract the following year with the Carolina. Zach Wilson is another example of Payton's quarterback rehab, parlaying a year spent as the Broncos' No. 3 guy into a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.
"I had that conversation with Teddy Bridgewater. He came in with the injury to [former Saints QB Drew] Brees and played very well. Then a year and a half later, he’s signing for $29, $30-something million with Carolina. I was proud of him. I was excited for him."
That same type of career renaissance could be what motivated Ehlinger to return to Denver after he'd been waived and re-sign to the practice squad. A sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts' back in 2021, he would serve as their primary backup and even started a few games in 2022.
Before he signed with the Broncos earlier this year, Ehlinger's NFL career was teetering on the edge of oblivion. Bo Nix loves him, and I'm sure there's some truth to Ehlinger stating how much he enjoys being part of the quarterback room in Denver, but already, the Payton effect has impact his NFL stock.
In the preseason, Ehlinger went 42-of-57 (73.5%) for 415 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He finished the summer with a quarterback rating of 100.8.
Suffice it to say, Ehlinger had piqued the NFL's interest. Meanwhile, the Broncos were pleasantly surprised by his body of work.
"He’s someone that I would say has been a real pleasant surprise with his ability, and I like the player a lot," Payton said of Ehlinger. "I think the tape, obviously, a number of teams that were looking for a two, whether it was an injury or not, but to hang on to a player on your practice squad where others… That’s significant.”
It's a big win for Payton and it certainly elevates the perception of the Broncos' program around the NFL. And it gives the Broncos a third quarterback option in the event that any injury should befall Nix or his backup, Jarrett Stidham.
Broncos GM George Paton explained on Thursday that he views Ehlinger as a "53-man player." Whether that's just something nice that Paton said in kind or if the Broncos plan to promote Ehlinger to the 53-man roster at some point remains to be seen.
“It was a priority for us to keep Sam, either on the 53 [-man roster]… We consider him a 53-man player," Paton said. "Sam has been outstanding since he showed up. [I have] always been high on Sam at Texas, and then you watched him at the Colts. He didn't play a whole lot there, but you watch the preseason. Then when you got him here, he was better than I anticipated."
Paton was especially surprised by Ehlinger's arm strength, which was put on display in the fourth-quarter touchdown pass he threw to Kyrese Rowan in the preseason finale vs. the New Orlenas Saints. Falling away, he flicked the football across with surprising velocity as a defender bore down on him. It was a prayer, but let's call it an 'educated prayer.'
"Always been a good athlete, I thought he was always efficient. I didn't realize he had the arm strength," Paton said of Ehlinger. "I think he has developed that arm strength over the last couple of years. He played really well. We're glad he's here. We know teams are after him, and we plan on keeping him here.”
We'll see how long the Broncos can fend off the outside teams and how badly Ehlinger really wants to stay under Payton's wing. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos promote him to the 53-man roster, where they could then legally use him as the emergency quarterback without having him count against the 46 players they can dress per game.