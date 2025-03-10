Report: Dolphins Ink Broncos QB Zach Wilson to One-Year Deal
Zach Wilson is departing the Mile High City for tealer pastures.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Denver Broncos backup quarterback has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal is fully guaranteed and worth up to $10 million including yet-to-be-disclosed incentives.
Acquired last April in a pre-draft trade with the Jets, Wilson served as the Broncos' emergency third QB in 2024, never taking a meaningful snap despite a solid preseason showing. The former No. 2 overall pick otherwise spent the year as a developmental project for the coaching staff and an experienced sounding board for then-rookie starter Bo Nix.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos head coach Sean Payton intimated at last month's Scouting Combine the team would look to bring back Wilson or incumbent QB2 Jarrett Stidham. They ultimately opted for Stidham, who on Sunday inked a two-year, $12 million pact with $7 million guaranteed.
“It is a unique room. I don’t know if I have the answer," Payton said on Feb. 25. "Both Zach and Jarrett are free agents, so obviously one of the ‘musts’—if a player is on our board, even if he was with us and is a free agent—both of those show up as orange tags. That is a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There are probably a few moving parts there, but I was real pleased with the room. Then the uniqueness off the field with those guys getting along well. They really worked together well.”
In Miami, Wilson should lock up the direct backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa and, considering Tagovailoa's extensive injury history, may see starting action next season.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!