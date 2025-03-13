NFL Insider Reveals Broncos' Interest in WR Cooper Kupp
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Denver Broncos "bear watching" as a team interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was expectedly released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Schefter also singled out the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and the New England Patriots among more than a dozen potential suitors for the generational pass-catcher.
"Teams that bear watching here include the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and the New England Patriots — amongst others," he said on SportsCenter.
One of the best possession wideouts in league history, Kupp has registered over 600 receptions for over 7,700 yards and 57 touchdowns across eight seasons with the Rams, a majority of which were marred by injury. He missed five games last season and has played only two full NFL campaigns amid his now-eight-year career.
His highwater mark came in 2021 when he took home football's prestigious Triple Crown — leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving TDs (16) — en route to Super Bowl LVI MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, All-Pro, and Pro Bowl honors.
Turning 32 in June, Kupp may not be the elite threat he once was but showed in 2024 that he can still produce at a high level. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder, if anything else, would make for an excellent complement to Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton and mentor to the younger Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin.
Perhaps most importantly, Kupp's arrival would further enhance the supporting cast of franchise quarterback Bo Nix, after Denver signed two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram to a $33 million contract Wednesday.
"Denver’s primary directive this offseason will be to find more weapons for their young passer, Bo Nix, after his promising rookie campaign. Kupp would certainly provide Nix with the safety blanket and sure-hands this Broncos offense needs to take the next steps," Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron wrote in February. "Broncos HC Sean Payton is notorious for his intricate system and play-calling, which would bode well for a veteran like Kupp – as opposed to adding a young receiver in the draft – given his high IQ."
Kupp is projected to draw $11 million annually on his next contract, according to Spotrac.
