Sean Payton on Adding a 'Bell-Cow' RB: 'I'm Used to Having Two'
With the Denver Broncos shifting their focus to the offseason, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton are looking to upgrade many positions. A constant throughout the 2024 season was the lack of an explosive running game, which made the Broncos very one-dimensional.
In the Broncos' end-of-season press conference, Payton was asked about adding a bell-cow-type back to bolster the run game, sticking to his guns on a long-held philosophy.
“I understand the committee. I’m used to having two [running backs]," Payton said on Wednesday. "We’re going to have more than just one back. We’re going to stack that position group. It’s too hard in our league to play with just one, rarely does a team do it. Occasionally, it happens."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos' front office and coaching staff are taking a two-week break before reconvening to start attacking the offseason and the NFL draft. That's a bridge Payton plans on crossing when he gets to it.
"Certainly, we’ll have a chance to evaluate when we get to the offseason evaluation process where we feel like we are at with each position," Payton said of running backs. "Certainly, that’s an important position.”
Having a dynamic one-two punch at running back is something Payton has emphasized before in his time with the New Orleans Saints with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram or Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas before them. At their peak in 2017, the Kamara/Ingram tandem posted a combined 1,852 yards and 20 touchdowns, numbers the 2024 Broncos could only dream of, as their backs only managed 1,550 yards and eight touchdowns.
Javonte Williams is set to become a free agent, but the rest of the stable — Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Tyler Badie — will still be under contract heading into 2025. None of these men should deter Denver from adding one or more running backs through free agency or the draft, which features some intriguing options.
This year's draft is replete with talented ball-carries of all skill sets, and the Broncos would be wise to do their homework and find the best ones for the offense. Upgrading their backfield is paramount if the Broncos want to build on their success from 2024.
Building a strong run game will balance the offense and make them a prolific threat in the playoffs. The Broncos just need to put the right horses in their stable.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!