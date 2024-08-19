Payton Puts 'Cap' on Bo Nix Questions in Post-Game Presser
As one might expect, Sean Payton was inundated with Bo Nix questions following the Denver Broncos' 27-2 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field on Sunday.
Payton affirmed — twice — that he's not yet ready to crown the rookie as Denver's full-time starter, referencing previous remarks that "the band's still playing." The head coach, characteristically grizzled, then issued a moratorium on all further Nix queries for the evening.
“Alright putting the cap on the Bo questions right here. The band sounds pretty good. I’m not dancing," Payton told reporters in his post-game press conference. "Listen, there are a lot of things we did well as a team. I’m not announcing a starter, and I told you I’ll get with you when we do.”
After an impressive exhibition debut, Nix was largely flawless in his first career start with the Broncos, finishing 8-of-9 for 80 yards and one passing touchdown, adding 12 rushing yards on three scrambles. The No. 12 overall pick departed early in the second quarter having logged a 140.7 QB rating and taken zero sacks, producing scores on consecutive drives.
His stat line would've looked even better had it not been for an illegal forward pass that negated a TD reception by running back Javonte Williams.
"I thought he played well," Payton said of Nix. "He had the one penalty which was, man right on the line, it’s tough. It’s good—it was a pretty heads up play. He did a good job at the line of scrimmage with some checks. You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in and you kind of feel the poise when he’s playing and the other two the same way. I said this last week, ‘I like the room.’ So, their job is to lead their offense down the field and score points. They all had touchdown drives, but I thought he was sharp. Obviously, I think he was eight for nine [on completions]. He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding the zones, man to man, what coverage concepts we’re getting. Overall, I was pleased.”
With neither Jarrett Stidham nor Zach Wilson doing much to close the gap, the Broncos' quarterback competition is effectively decided. Nix will be under center on Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.
And a formal announcement should be forthcoming — no matter what public stance Payton adopts until then.
