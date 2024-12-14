Payton: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Can 'Handle More' Touches
Jaleel McLaughlin has momentum. And that's saying something about a Denver Broncos running back in 2024.
The Broncos' ground game has been woefully inconsistent this season, but McLaughlin has been on a roll heading into last week's bye. He led the team in rushing the past two games, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in Weeks 12 and 13.
If what Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Friday holds true, McLaughlin could be poised for an expanded role down the stretch. The concern, of course, is McLaughlin's size. He's a relatively diminutive 5-foot-7 and 187 pounds.
However, in Payton's opinion, perhaps we shouldn't fret too much over the second-year pro's durability, nor his capabilities of carrying more of the offense's water.
“He can handle more. I think he’s doing more in the passing game," Payton said of McLaughlin. "I think height is one thing, but he’s put together."
In the totality of his weight, McLaughlin's 187 pounds doesn't exactly scream "NFL running back," but according to Payton, the Broncos have a "prototype" for legs/lower body, and Jaleel checks those boxes.
"When we evaluate running backs, we don’t have a prototype for height. Now we have it for legs, lower body and how they’re built," Payton said. "Our history in this league has shown us over the years that that position is not necessarily built with a prototype for height."
McLaughlin has proven to be a savvy receiver out of the backfield, and he's scored twice as a receiver. The problem is, Javonte Williams is a bit more reliable on third down because he can stay in to block and pick up blitzers just as easily as he could carry the ball or run a route.
However, Williams isn't getting it done as a ball-carrier. McLaughlin is. Rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime seems to have put the worst of his fumblitis behind him since Week 7, and the Broncos could opt to feed him more down the stretch.
But if there's anything that gives one pause when it comes to the Broncos' prospects as a bonafide playoff contender, it's that run-game inconsistency. The Broncos can't keep going back to the well with Williams, only to watch him run into his blockers' backs for no gain.
Payton laments the challenge of trying to "feed" three running backs and tends to go with the hot hand overall. In order of "hot hand," that would be McLaughlin, Estime, and then Williams. Payton seems to be looking for additional ways to get McLaughlin touches; Broncos fans can only hope that he finds them.
"I think his role, he’s as focused a player and he’s hard-working as anyone here," Payton said of McLaughlin. "There are guys when the game ends, I’m like, ‘I have to get him more touches.’ That’s a challenge. I think there’s certainly a pitch count for all those guys. I’ve said this before: two is easy, three—it’s just hard to feed three.”
McLaughlin went undrafted last year, signing with the Broncos. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp thanks to his first-to-arrive, last-to-leave work ethic, which made a huge impression on Payton. When that ethic translated to production on the field, it was a no-brainer to hold onto McLaughlin.
This season, he's been Denver's No. 2 running back, ranking second on the team with 367 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the season, McLaughlin has averaged a very healthy 4.6 yards per carry, compared to Williams' 3.6.
Hopefully, Payton and his coaches had time to self-scout over the bye and identify a few areas to tweak. The running game has to be one of those areas to get some attention.
If Payton wants a different result on the ground, he's got to try doing something else. You know what they say: if you continue to do what you've always done, you'll continue to get what you've always got.
It'll be interesting to see if McLaughlin garners a bigger touch share vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As the back with the momentum, he deserves it.
