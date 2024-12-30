Sean Payton Dishes on Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.'s Growing Confidence
Since Week 10, Marvin Mims Jr. has been a consistent component of the Denver Broncos offense. It was a long time coming for the 2023 second-round pick out of Oklahoma.
And it started with Broncos head coach and play-caller Sean Payton using Mims as more of a gadget player. From jet-sweeps to running back carries to screens — the explosive Mims started touching the ball consistently game in and game out.
That slowly built into a more confident player and, more specifically, a more confident wide receiver whom Payton and Bo Nix have come to rely upon on offense. Mims proved how explosive he could be as a rookie, garnering Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a returner.
We finally saw that impact translate to offense consistently starting in Week 10 at the Kansas City Chiefs. Fast forward, and Mims is coming off his most impactful game as a Bronco, totaling eight receptions (on eight targets) for 103 yards and two crucial touchdowns in last Saturday's overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With the dust of that disappointing loss finally starting to settle, Payton held court with local press on Monday via conference call and talked about Mims' emergence as a reliable playmaker on offense.
“I think we've just seen his confidence grow as a receiver, as a runner [and] as a returner. It's great to see," Payton said of Mims. "Obviously, it was an explosive play the other night and then the catch he makes at the end of the game was unbelievable. He's got that vertical speed. He works his tail off at it. I think he's good with the ball in his hands as a runner as well.”
Not only does Mims bring that vertical speed and an explosive short-area burst to the table, but he also displayed a killer instinct at Paycor Stadium. Some call it the "clutch gene," and it was very encouraging to see, as evidenced by this fourth-down score with two Bengals draped over him with all of Denver's chips down on the table. Mims was equal to his opportunity.
The Broncos will need more plays like this from their second-year playmaker. It would seem that Mims has also earned the trust of his rookie quarterback, as the two connected every time Nix targeted him in Week 17.
For the season, Mims has 34 receptions for 452 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 42 rush yards. He's also averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per punt return and 27.7 yards per kick return, both of which are at the top of the NFL.
If anything ever screamed "GET THIS KID THE BALL," this should do it. With a crucial rematch vs. a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs squad coming up to close out the season — with all of Denver's playoff hopes on the line — here's to hoping that Payton can continue to scheme touches to his most dynamic offensive playmaker.
One win, and the Broncos are in the playoffs, snapping an eight-year postseason drought. Mims has proven that ice water runs through his veins. Get him the ball, Coach.
