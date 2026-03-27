PS2 Recalls the ‘Deflating’ Fallout of Bo Nix's Injury at Broncos HQ

The Denver Broncos can't afford to nurse a lingering hangover from their AFC championship loss to the New England Patriots. Letting it fester could derail the Broncos' bright-looking future.

Dwelling on the three-point defeat to Mike Vrabel's outfit in January makes it all too easy to isolate a scapegoat to ease the pain. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham would be the obvious target to hang that loss upon after he was forced under center in relief of the injured starter, Bo Nix.

Broncos' All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II isn't buying into that narrative. Again, it wouldn't serve him or the Broncos. Surtain feels Stidham was put in a position that was nearly impossible to pull a rabbit out of the hat

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“It’s tough for anybody to be in that role. Not having to play the whole year because of Bo, then having to play, not only play, but coming into the AFC Championship,” Surtain told Julian Edelman of the Games With Names podcast . “Way faster game. Faster pace, faster tempo, and I mean, it was tough all around, man.”

Being in this together — that spirit of brotherhood is something that head coach Sean Payton has instilled in his players. It's brought the Broncos together as a team.

That togetherness likely played a big role in the Broncos' decision to bring back most of the existing roster for next season to get the job done.

The 'Dagger' Hits

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Surtain opened up about the heartbreaking way the Broncos lost Nix to a broken ankle, which really cut deep in the locker room, especially coming off the elating high of beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

“I mean, instant thought was, man, celebrate,” Surtain explained to Edelman. “Coming off this game, like, everybody’s happy. Emotions are at an all-time high. Coming off an overtime win against a great Buffalo team and winning that, going on to the AFC championship, emotions are flaring, emotions are high.

“Then we get hit with the bad news. Obviously, Bo broke his ankle, fractured his ankle, and next thing you know, it just felt deflating, like a dagger just went through your heart, man. And obviously during that moment, it was like, ‘Man, we feel for him.'”

That dagger Surtain referenced can only be used as positive fuel that the Broncos can throw on the fire for next season. Even in the immediate aftermath of taking down Josh Allen and the Bills, the Nix gut-punch didn't fully extinguish Surtain's belief that the Broncos could circle the wagons and still get the job done against the Patriots in the conference title game.

“It was like, we can’t really even celebrate because it’s—I mean, our guy, our starting QB, went out for the year, and it was just, deflating in a way, man,” Surtain told Edelman. “But obviously, we was still happy at the end of the day to get the win, but it was like, ‘Dang, man. How can we bounce back from this,’ you know what I mean?”

Such faith in what his team could do, even after losing their franchise quarterback, speaks volumes about how talented and resilient the Broncos are. Nix's absence also proved that he has already developed into the X-factor required to win the biggest games.

If the Broncos' top brass didn't conclusively realize their franchise quarterback was firmly in place before then, they certainly do now. All told, the vital elements of faith and mental fortitude the Broncos showed through that adversity are likely to bolster them against the inevitable setbacks that will come.

So if this team can get back off the canvas and prove it's got even more stomach for the fight, the Broncos will be itching for revenge over the Patriots instead of nursing a senseless hangover.